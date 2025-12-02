$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian and Belarusian skiers allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics in neutral status

Kyiv • UNN

The Court of Arbitration for Sport allowed Russian and Belarusian skiers to compete at the 2026 Olympics in neutral status. This decision overturned the ban by the International Ski Federation.

Russian and Belarusian skiers allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics in neutral status
Photo: AP

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled unlawful the decision of the International Ski Federation (FIS) to suspend athletes from Russia and Belarus, opening the way for them to participate in international competitions, including the 2026 Winter Olympics, provided they maintain neutral status. This is reported by EuroNews, writes UNN.

Details

CAS partially upheld appeals filed by groups of Russian and Belarusian skiers who challenged the October decision of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation. At that time, FIS decided not to admit athletes from these countries even in neutral status, effectively depriving them of the opportunity to participate in the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

FIS banned Russians and Belarusians from participating in the 2026 Olympic ski sports qualifiers21.10.25, 21:20 • 3106 views

The arbitration decision states that athletes who meet the criteria defined by FIS must be allowed to compete in international competitions in a completely neutral format – without national symbols or any state attributes.

Paralympians are mentioned separately: CAS ruled that they should receive the same conditions as participants from other countries. 

Despite statements by Russian sports officials about the possibility of returning to national flags and attributes, international rules currently do not provide for this, and any participation can only be allowed in a strictly neutral status.

The CAS decision obliges FIS to review the admission criteria and ensure their application before the start of the Olympic season.

UN General Assembly votes for "Olympic truce" ahead of Games in Italy20.11.25, 00:26 • 3974 views

Stepan Haftko

SportsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Belarus
Italy