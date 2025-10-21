FIS banned Russians and Belarusians from participating in the 2026 Olympic ski sports qualifiers

The Council of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has decided not to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in the qualifying competitions for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, which will be held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The corresponding decision was made during a meeting of the FIS Council on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the official statement, Council members voted to ban the participation of so-called "individual neutral athletes" (AIN) from Russia and Belarus in competitions that are part of the FIS qualification process for future Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This step was a direct response to the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which allowed federations to decide for themselves whether to include athletes from aggressor countries in their selection systems. However, FIS decided to take a principled stand, completely blocking their path to participation in competitions under its leadership.

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor disqualified for 18 months

The "individual neutral status" regime provided for the possibility of individual athletes participating without state symbols, flag, or anthem. However, FIS noted that in the context of Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine, "there is no possibility of ensuring fair and safe competition conditions" for other participants.

Thus, even under neutral status, Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be able to compete for Olympic licenses in ski disciplines.

Ukraine demands the suspension of Russian refugee from World Jiu-Jitsu Games