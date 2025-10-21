$41.760.03
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
05:01 PM • 11096 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
02:07 PM • 21514 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 32757 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
October 21, 12:57 PM • 21292 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 21651 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 23047 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
October 21, 10:26 AM • 22330 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 21151 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
October 21, 08:55 AM • 19790 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
Publications
Exclusives
FIS banned Russians and Belarusians from participating in the 2026 Olympic ski sports qualifiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

The Council of the International Ski Federation (FIS) has banned athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in qualifying competitions for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. This decision makes their participation impossible even in a neutral status.

FIS banned Russians and Belarusians from participating in the 2026 Olympic ski sports qualifiers

The Council of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has decided not to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in the qualifying competitions for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, which will be held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The corresponding decision was made during a meeting of the FIS Council on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details 

According to the official statement, Council members voted to ban the participation of so-called "individual neutral athletes" (AIN) from Russia and Belarus in competitions that are part of the FIS qualification process for future Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This step was a direct response to the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which allowed federations to decide for themselves whether to include athletes from aggressor countries in their selection systems. However, FIS decided to take a principled stand, completely blocking their path to participation in competitions under its leadership.

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor disqualified for 18 months07.10.25, 22:49 • 3641 view

The "individual neutral status" regime provided for the possibility of individual athletes participating without state symbols, flag, or anthem. However, FIS noted that in the context of Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine, "there is no possibility of ensuring fair and safe competition conditions" for other participants.

Thus, even under neutral status, Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be able to compete for Olympic licenses in ski disciplines. 

Ukraine demands the suspension of Russian refugee from World Jiu-Jitsu Games13.06.25, 20:03 • 3313 views

Stepan Haftko

SportsPolitics
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Milan
Ukraine