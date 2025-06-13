$41.490.02
Ukraine demands the removal of Russian Beshenets from the World Games in Jiu-Jitsu

Kyiv • UNN

 • 508 views

Ukraine is calling for the suspension of Russian athlete Dmitry Beshenets, who supports the war, from participating in the World Games in Jiu-Jitsu. He participates in propaganda events involving children.

Ukraine demands the removal of Russian Beshenets from the World Games in Jiu-Jitsu

The joint statement of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Sports Committee of Ukraine and the representative office of Jiu-Jitsu of Ukraine states that Dmytro Beshenets, a Russian Jiu-Jitsu athlete, openly supports the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. In the so-called "neutral status", the Russian athlete, who represents Japanese martial arts, is currently allowed to participate in the 12th World Games. Ukraine appealed to the Association of World Games and the Jiu-Jitsu Federation with a request to suspend the athlete from the Russian Federation from participating in the competition.

UNN reports with reference to the page of the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Telegram.

Details

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the Sports Committee of Ukraine and the Jiu-Jitsu Association of Ukraine appealed to the leadership of the International Association of World Games and the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

The signatories of the letter pointed out violations of the IOC recommendations on the neutrality of athletes from aggressor countries.

We are talking about a citizen of the Russian Federation, a jiu-jitsu athlete Dmytro Beshenets, who openly supports Russia's war against Ukraine and was admitted to the 12th World Games in 2025, which will be held in Chengdu (People's Republic of China).

- the publication reports on the website of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

The following is also indicated:

As a coach, Beshenets involves children-students in the propaganda of the war, in particular, he reported on his resources about the participation of his wards in tournaments for the prizes of the Dynamo society and in support of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation.

So, according to the message, Ukraine calls for consideration and verification of this information about the athlete and take appropriate measures to prevent him from participating in the World Games.

Let us remind you

Roman Kokoshko was disqualified for violating anti-doping rules, namely missing three doping tests. All results after October 29, 2024 were cancelled.

Ukrainian athletes demand a ban on Russian participation in the 2025 World Games29.05.25, 17:48 • 2800 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
China
Ukraine
