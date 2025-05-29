Ukrainian athletes demand a ban on Russian participation in the 2025 World Games

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 27441 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 40663 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 65282 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 58763 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 106631 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 80766 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 112202 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 108396 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 113358 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101592 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 68724 views

Hungry people stormed a UN warehouse in Gaza: there are dead - BBC

May 29, 07:16 AM • 10967 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 60549 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

May 29, 07:57 AM • 26288 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

09:56 AM • 13003 views
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 27465 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 106654 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 165658 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 242645 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 253263 views
Andrii Sybiha

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Vitali Klitschko

Friedrich Merz

Kaya Kallas

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Netherlands

Canada

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 61284 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 69434 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 95392 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 154626 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 92363 views
Facebook

DJI Mavic

MIM-104 Patriot

The Da Vinci surgical system

TikTok

Ukrainian athletes demand a ban on Russian participation in the 2025 World Games

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

The sports community of Ukraine called on IWGA not to allow athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus to the World Games. Already 32 athletes from these countries have qualified in 7 sports.

Ukrainian athletes demand a ban on Russian participation in the 2025 World Games

The Ukrainian sports community called on the International World Games Association (IWGA) to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in the competition, UNN reports with reference to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Youth and Sports.

Details

According to the committee, representatives of the sports community expressed concern about the IWGA's decision to allow neutral athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports to participate in the 2025 World Games.

To date, 32 athletes from Russia and Belarus have been preliminarily qualified in 7 sports.

The pro-Russian lobby is gradually starting to return its athletes to international competitions - especially in federations where there are Russian representatives. Their athletes are now starting to delete all information from social networks so that it is not visible who they support. But we know that these athletes support their propagandists and aggressors 

- said Olympic medalist and head of the subcommittee on sports of the highest achievements of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Youth and Sports Olga Saladukha.

Oksana Anastasia, Director of the Department of Sports of the Highest Achievements of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, called for help in finding evidence on these athletes.

There is almost no evidence base about the support of their criminal regime by Russian athletes who are going to the World Games. We have a request to everyone to help find evidence on these athletes so that we can contact the IWGA about their involvement in the criminal regime and violation of the IOC principles for admission to competitions 

- Oksana Anastasia appealed to the public.

Additionally

Dmytro Zolotukhin, an expert on information warfare and competitive intelligence, expressed the opinion that it is enough to deprive at least some Russian athletes, against whom there are "flagrant facts of support for the war", of participation in the competition.

Let's choose the most egregious facts of support for the war by Russian athletes. Even if one such athlete is removed from the competition, it will already be a good result. Ukrainian state bodies and organizations do not have the resources to physically process information about such a large number of athletes 

- said Zolotukhin.

Reference

The World Games (IWGA) are international multi-sport competitions held every four years and include sports not represented at the Olympic Games.

Let us remind you

In January, Ukrainian sports leaders appealed to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to maintain sanctions against Russian and Belarusian athletes.

In March, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a resolution calling for a ban on the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in international competitions.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SportsPolitics
Belarus
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
