Former UFC champion Conor McGregor disqualified for 18 months

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has been disqualified for 18 months for violating anti-doping rules. This was reported by the organization's press service, according to UNN.

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Conor McGregor has agreed to an 18-month disqualification for violating the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP).

McGregor reportedly missed three attempts to collect biological samples within 12 months in 2024, which is a violation of the UFC ADP.

UFC athletes are required to constantly provide accurate whereabouts information so that they can be contacted and provide biological samples without prior notice. McGregor missed tests on June 13, September 19, and September 20, 2024, and each was classified by CSAD as a whereabouts violation under the UFC ADP.

Although McGregor did not appear for testing on these dates, CSAD noted that he was recovering from an injury and was not preparing for an upcoming fight at the time of the three missed tests. McGregor fully cooperated with the CSAD investigation, took responsibility, and provided detailed information that CSAD believes contributed to the missed tests.

Despite these mitigating circumstances, CSAD emphasizes that accurate submission of whereabouts information and the ability to conduct unannounced tests are essential for the success of the UFC ADP program. Given McGregor's cooperation and the circumstances, CSAD reduced the standard 24-month penalty for three whereabouts violations by six months. His disqualification period began on September 20, 2024, and will end on March 20, 2026. - added the UFC.

Addition

US President Donald Trump announced that the UFC championship will be held directly at the White House. The event will be attended by about six thousand spectators in the inner courtyard of the residence, and another 80-90 thousand in the Ellipse park nearby.

Conor McGregor stated that his performance at the historic UFC tournament at the White House in 2026 is "officially confirmed," although the 37-year-old McGregor last fought in July 2021. His record is 22 wins and 6 losses, with three of the losses coming in his last four fights. Despite this, he is determined to make a loud comeback.

Back in September 2025, the fighter made a financial demand - $100 million for participation in the landmark tournament. At the same time, UFC President Dana White has not officially confirmed the contract, although, according to McGregor, they are in constant contact.

McGregor, who once became the first UFC champion in two weight classes simultaneously, seeks to use this chance to remind the world of himself as a global star once again.