06:10 PM • 17238 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 29570 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
November 19, 04:01 PM • 26929 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 37663 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 21778 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 16428 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM • 16180 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
November 19, 12:10 PM • 16718 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 22288 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18946 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
UN General Assembly votes for "Olympic truce" ahead of Games in Italy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The United Nations General Assembly supported a resolution proposed by Italy on a truce in all wars in the world for the duration of the 2026 Games. The UN revived the ancient Greek tradition of "ekecheiria" in 1993.

UN General Assembly votes for "Olympic truce" ahead of Games in Italy

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly supported a resolution proposed by Italy on a truce in all wars in the world during the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The President of the UN General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, noted that even in an "era of divisions," humanity can achieve mutual understanding through sports, in which all the principles needed for peace are manifested - "discipline, self-restraint, respect," as well as the ability to "see not an enemy, but a partner in an opponent."

In turn, the representative of Italy, the president of the "Milan-Cortina 2026" foundation, Giovanni Malagò, during the presentation of the resolution, noted that "this is a certain alternative to rivalry and disagreements."

Yes, of course, the Olympic Games are based on the principles of competition and the pursuit of excellence. But throughout the history of the Olympic movement, we have felt something more - our common human values, which go even beyond the greatest sporting achievements."

- said Malagò.

Reference

The tradition of the "Olympic truce" dates back to the 9th century BC, when, according to the prediction of the Delphic oracle in Ancient Greece, feuds and wars, which destroyed the city of Peloponnese, were stopped, and competitions of athletes from warring tribes were held.

Years later, other Greek tribes joined the Peloponnesian treaty on holding the Olympic Games. Initially, the purpose of stopping wars during the Olympics was to allow all athletes to reach the venue and participate in them.

The UN General Assembly revived this ancient Greek tradition of "ekecheiria" ("Olympic truce") in 1993.

Recall

Ukraine supports the call of Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani for an Olympic truce with Russia, stating its readiness for it even tomorrow, without waiting for the Olympics. Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi noted that Russia had previously started wars during the Olympic truce.

FIS banned Russians and Belarusians from participating in the 2026 Olympic ski sports qualifiers21.10.25, 21:20 • 3072 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
War in Ukraine
United Nations General Assembly
Annalena Baerbock
Italy