Disgraceful decision: Ukraine sharply condemned the admission of Russian judokas to competitions under the aggressor's flag

06:58 AM • 6528 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 8898 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 8604 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 7302 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM • 27114 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 25304 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 39602 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 44252 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 23119 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 36088 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Popular news
Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of UkraineNovember 27, 10:24 PM • 14764 views
The Netherlands prepares a new plan for the return of Ukrainian refugees: what will changeNovember 27, 10:59 PM • 14084 views
Drone attacked military town in Chechnya: detailsVideoNovember 27, 11:31 PM • 7502 views
After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - SvyrydenkoPhotoNovember 28, 12:57 AM • 12772 views
Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicoptersNovember 28, 01:30 AM • 12398 views
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 28592 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 39609 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 44260 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 36093 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhotoNovember 27, 01:38 PM • 29167 views
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction02:36 AM • 5506 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 31872 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 52689 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 85872 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 101194 views
Disgraceful decision: Ukraine sharply condemned the admission of Russian judokas to competitions under the aggressor's flag

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Ukraine condemned the decision of the International Judo Federation to allow Russian athletes to compete under the national flag. Ministers emphasized that this legitimizes the aggressor state and undermines the moral principles of international sports.

Disgraceful decision: Ukraine sharply condemned the admission of Russian judokas to competitions under the aggressor's flag

Ukraine has sharply condemned the decision of the International Judo Federation to allow Russian athletes to compete under the national flag. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Youth and Sports emphasized that this legitimizes the aggressor state and undermines the moral principles of international sports. This is stated in the ministry's statement, writes UNN.

We strongly condemn the recent shameful decision of the International Judo Federation to allow Russian athletes to participate in competitions under the flag of the aggressor state. This decision demonstrates complete indifference to the reality of Russian aggression against Ukraine and undermines the moral principles of international sports.

- the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that under the Russian flag in the 21st century, the most serious international crimes are taking place – mass murders, war crimes, torture, deportation of children, destruction of cities, and targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure. It symbolizes war, terror, and systematic violation of international law.

Allowing athletes of the aggressor state under this symbol during the full-scale war that Russia is waging against Ukraine is a conscious legitimization of the aggressor, promotion of its propaganda, and disregard for millions of Ukrainian citizens who have become victims of the Russian war.

Ukraine called on governments, international and national federations, and National Olympic Committees to give a principled assessment of this decision and prevent further politicization of sports by Russian propaganda.

Ukraine will continue to resolutely uphold its principled position: a state that wages an aggressive war and commits atrocities cannot have a place in international sports under its own flag until the crimes are stopped and justice is restored.

We call on the entire international sports community to demonstrate not declarative, but real commitment to the values of peace and human dignity – the fundamental principles of international sports.

- added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

The IJF Executive Committee voted to restore full national representation for Russian athletes. They will be eligible to compete under their national flag, with anthem and symbols, starting with the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tournament.

Olga Rozgon

SportsPolitics
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine