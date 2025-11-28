Disgraceful decision: Ukraine sharply condemned the admission of Russian judokas to competitions under the aggressor's flag

Ukraine has sharply condemned the decision of the International Judo Federation to allow Russian athletes to compete under the national flag. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Youth and Sports emphasized that this legitimizes the aggressor state and undermines the moral principles of international sports. This is stated in the ministry's statement, writes UNN.

We strongly condemn the recent shameful decision of the International Judo Federation to allow Russian athletes to participate in competitions under the flag of the aggressor state. This decision demonstrates complete indifference to the reality of Russian aggression against Ukraine and undermines the moral principles of international sports. - the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that under the Russian flag in the 21st century, the most serious international crimes are taking place – mass murders, war crimes, torture, deportation of children, destruction of cities, and targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure. It symbolizes war, terror, and systematic violation of international law.

Allowing athletes of the aggressor state under this symbol during the full-scale war that Russia is waging against Ukraine is a conscious legitimization of the aggressor, promotion of its propaganda, and disregard for millions of Ukrainian citizens who have become victims of the Russian war.

Ukraine called on governments, international and national federations, and National Olympic Committees to give a principled assessment of this decision and prevent further politicization of sports by Russian propaganda.

Ukraine will continue to resolutely uphold its principled position: a state that wages an aggressive war and commits atrocities cannot have a place in international sports under its own flag until the crimes are stopped and justice is restored.

We call on the entire international sports community to demonstrate not declarative, but real commitment to the values of peace and human dignity – the fundamental principles of international sports. - added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

The IJF Executive Committee voted to restore full national representation for Russian athletes. They will be eligible to compete under their national flag, with anthem and symbols, starting with the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tournament.