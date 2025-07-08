Ukraine called for the suspension of "neutral" Russian judokas from participating in the XXXII Summer World University Games

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, and the Judo Federation of Ukraine called on IOC President Kirsty Coventry, the heads of the International University Sports Federation and the International Judo Federation to reconsider the admission of Russians Valeriy Endovytskyi, Abrek Naguchev, and Stefania Vlasova to the Universiade. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

As stated in the appeal from Ukraine, these Russians participated in the "Russian Judo Club Championship in honor of Putin's 70th birthday" (Grozny, 2022).

At the tournament, war propaganda was heard: Z symbolism, children in clothes with Putin's image, videos with Russian military personnel. Awards were presented by Kadyrov — a sanctioned associate of Putin. - reported the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

In addition, it is specified that Naguchev is a representative of the CSKA military club, Endovytskyi is an athlete of the "Dynamo" security club.

According to IOC recommendations, athletes with neutral status cannot support the war.

Ukraine calls for verification of the provided facts and measures to remove the mentioned athletes.

In the official appeal, signed by the President of the NOC of Ukraine Vadym Guttsait, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidnyi, and the President of the Judo Federation of Ukraine Mykhailo Koshliak, Ukraine's unwavering position was confirmed: as long as Russian troops, supported by the Belarusian regime, wage war against Ukraine, representatives of these countries should not participate in international competitions in any status - including neutral.

