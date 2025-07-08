$41.800.06
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Ukraine called for the suspension of "neutral" Russian judokas from participating in the XXXII Summer World University Games

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

Ukraine called on the IOC and international federations to reconsider the admission of Russians to the Universiade. Athletes participated in a propaganda tournament and are associated with military clubs.

Ukraine called for the suspension of "neutral" Russian judokas from participating in the XXXII Summer World University Games

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, and the Judo Federation of Ukraine called on IOC President Kirsty Coventry, the heads of the International University Sports Federation and the International Judo Federation to reconsider the admission of Russians Valeriy Endovytskyi, Abrek Naguchev, and Stefania Vlasova to the Universiade. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

As stated in the appeal from Ukraine, these Russians participated in the "Russian Judo Club Championship in honor of Putin's 70th birthday" (Grozny, 2022).

At the tournament, war propaganda was heard: Z symbolism, children in clothes with Putin's image, videos with Russian military personnel. Awards were presented by Kadyrov — a sanctioned associate of Putin.

- reported the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

In addition, it is specified that Naguchev is a representative of the CSKA military club, Endovytskyi is an athlete of the "Dynamo" security club.

According to IOC recommendations, athletes with neutral status cannot support the war.

Ukraine calls for verification of the provided facts and measures to remove the mentioned athletes.

In the official appeal, signed by the President of the NOC of Ukraine Vadym Guttsait, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidnyi, and the President of the Judo Federation of Ukraine Mykhailo Koshliak, Ukraine's unwavering position was confirmed: as long as Russian troops, supported by the Belarusian regime, wage war against Ukraine, representatives of these countries should not participate in international competitions in any status - including neutral.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SportsNews of the World
