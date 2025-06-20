$41.690.06
47.860.04
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
04:46 PM • 11697 views
01:11 PM • 35597 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 108268 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 107247 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 63390 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
June 20, 08:30 AM • 84988 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
June 20, 08:20 AM • 83105 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 68632 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
June 20, 06:41 AM • 45412 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38371 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Ukraine Demands Removal of Russian Army Swimmers from World Championship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Sports Committee of Ukraine, and Underwater Sports Federation called for the suspension of Russian "neutral" athletes Kateryna Mykhailushkina and Oleksii Fedkin from participating in the XII World Games in Chengdu, China. It has been established that the mentioned athletes and their coach are members of the Central Sports Club of the Russian Army.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the Sports Committee of Ukraine, and the Federation of Underwater Sports and Underwater Activities of Ukraine have appealed to the leadership of the International World Games Association and the International Underwater Sports Federation to suspend Russian 'neutral' underwater sports athletes from participating in the XII World Games. This was announced by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

The signatories of the letter pointed out violations of the IOC recommendations on the neutrality of athletes from the aggressor country.

It is reported that among the athletes who received neutral status for participation in the XII World Games are Russian underwater sports athletes Kateryna Mikhailushkina and Oleksiy Fedkin.

The Ukrainian side provided specific facts indicating that the mentioned athletes are members of the Central Sports Club of the Russian Army. In addition, the coach of underwater sports, head of the delegation Anastasiia Hlukhikh, is also a member of CSKA.

We urge to consider and verify the facts presented about the mentioned athletes and take measures to remove Russian hybrid influence agents, who do not meet the criteria of neutrality, from participating in the World Games, which will be held in Chengdu (People's Republic of China)

- the appeal states.

The document also emphasizes that Ukraine once again confirms its unchangeable position: as long as Russian troops, supported by the Belarusian regime, continue the criminal war against the Ukrainian people, Russian and Belarusian athletes must be banned from participating in the international sports movement in any status.

Ukraine called for the suspension of "neutral" Russian Muay Thai athletes from participating in the XII World Games16.06.25, 15:42 • 2144 views

Recall

NOC, Ministry of Sports and the Fencing Federation of Ukraine called for not allowing the Russian, Major of the Russian Armed Forces and confidant of Putin, Sofia Velikaia, to be elected to the FIE Athletes Commission. This violates FIE principles and IOC recommendations.

Ukraine calls for the suspension of Russian athlete Dmytro Beshenets, who supports Russia's war against Ukraine, from participating in the World Jiu-Jitsu Games.

Russian lugers suspended from the 2026 Olympic Games18.06.25, 17:30 • 2772 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarSports
Belarus
National Olympic Committee
China
Ukraine
