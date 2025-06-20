Ukraine Demands Removal of Russian Army Swimmers from World Championship

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the Sports Committee of Ukraine, and the Federation of Underwater Sports and Underwater Activities of Ukraine have appealed to the leadership of the International World Games Association and the International Underwater Sports Federation to suspend Russian 'neutral' underwater sports athletes from participating in the XII World Games. This was announced by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The signatories of the letter pointed out violations of the IOC recommendations on the neutrality of athletes from the aggressor country.

It is reported that among the athletes who received neutral status for participation in the XII World Games are Russian underwater sports athletes Kateryna Mikhailushkina and Oleksiy Fedkin.

The Ukrainian side provided specific facts indicating that the mentioned athletes are members of the Central Sports Club of the Russian Army. In addition, the coach of underwater sports, head of the delegation Anastasiia Hlukhikh, is also a member of CSKA.

We urge to consider and verify the facts presented about the mentioned athletes and take measures to remove Russian hybrid influence agents, who do not meet the criteria of neutrality, from participating in the World Games, which will be held in Chengdu (People's Republic of China) - the appeal states.

The document also emphasizes that Ukraine once again confirms its unchangeable position: as long as Russian troops, supported by the Belarusian regime, continue the criminal war against the Ukrainian people, Russian and Belarusian athletes must be banned from participating in the international sports movement in any status.

