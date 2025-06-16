Ukraine called for the suspension of "neutral" Russian Muay Thai athletes from participating in the XII World Games

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the Sports Committee and the Ukrainian Muay Thai Federation called on the International World Games Association and the International Federation of Muay Thai Boxing to suspend "neutral" Russian athletes from participating in the XII World Games. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

Ukraine sent an official appeal to international sports organizations. The letter contains specific facts that prove that Konstantin Shakhtarin and Marina Bespalova openly support the war waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

This directly contradicts the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee of March 28, 2023, which exclude the possibility of athletes who are representatives of the armed forces or силових structures of Russia and Belarus participating in international competitions. In addition, "neutral" athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports must refrain from any national symbols and support for the war against Ukraine.

Instead, the so-called "neutral" athlete Konstantin Shakhtarin is a subscriber to pro-war pages on the social network "VKontakte" and published a photo with a soldier of the Russian army.

Another representative of Thai boxing, Marina Bespalova, repeatedly expressed support for the Russian dictator on her social networks in 2022.

Ukraine's position remains unwavering. As long as Russian troops with the support of the Belarusian government continue to wage their brutal war against the Ukrainian people, a ban must be imposed on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in any international competitions in any status.

Let us remind

Ukraine called on the IOC and the International Fencing Federation not to allow Russian Sofia Velikaya to participate in the FIE Athletes Commission. She is a citizen of Russia and a major in the armed forces of the Russian Federation.