Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
Ukraine called for the suspension of "neutral" Russian Muay Thai athletes from participating in the XII World Games

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Ukraine called on international sports structures to suspend Russian non-neutral athletes from Thai boxing Shakhtarina and Bespalova, who support the war, from participating in international competitions. Their participation contradicts the IOC's recommendations due to their connections with the Russian army.

Ukraine called for the suspension of "neutral" Russian Muay Thai athletes from participating in the XII World Games

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the Sports Committee and the Ukrainian Muay Thai Federation called on the International World Games Association and the International Federation of Muay Thai Boxing to suspend "neutral" Russian athletes from participating in the XII World Games. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

Ukraine sent an official appeal to international sports organizations. The letter contains specific facts that prove that Konstantin Shakhtarin and Marina Bespalova openly support the war waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

This directly contradicts the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee of March 28, 2023, which exclude the possibility of athletes who are representatives of the armed forces or силових structures of Russia and Belarus participating in international competitions. In addition, "neutral" athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports must refrain from any national symbols and support for the war against Ukraine.

Instead, the so-called "neutral" athlete Konstantin Shakhtarin is a subscriber to pro-war pages on the social network "VKontakte" and published a photo with a soldier of the Russian army.

Another representative of Thai boxing, Marina Bespalova, repeatedly expressed support for the Russian dictator on her social networks in 2022.

Ukraine's position remains unwavering. As long as Russian troops with the support of the Belarusian government continue to wage their brutal war against the Ukrainian people, a ban must be imposed on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in any international competitions in any status.

Let us remind

Ukraine called on the IOC and the International Fencing Federation not to allow Russian Sofia Velikaya to participate in the FIE Athletes Commission. She is a citizen of Russia and a major in the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarSports
Belarus
Ukraine
