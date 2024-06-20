ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine called on the IOC to deprive Russian judokas of licenses for the Olympics: who are we talking about

Kyiv • UNN

21752 views

 • 21752 views

Representatives of the Ukrainian sports community called on the International Olympic Committee to revoke the licenses of Russian judokas to the Olympic Games because of their support for the war in Ukraine, providing specific names and details.

Ukraine called on the IOC to deprive Russian judokas of licenses for the Olympics: who are we talking about

Representatives of the sports community of Ukraine called on the International Olympic Committee to deprive Russian judoists of their licenses for the Olympic Games - they sent a corresponding letter with the facts of Russian athletes ' support for the war in Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit, acting minister of youth and sports of Ukraine Matvey Bedny and President of the Judo Federation of Ukraine Mykhailo Koshlyak sent a joint letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Judo Federation (IJF). The letter provided facts of support for the war in Ukraine by Russian judoists.

Ukraine once again calls on the IOC to deprive Russian and Belarusian wrestlers of their licenses for the Olympic Games12.06.24, 16:15 • 30032 views

The Russian Judo Federation has announced the names of athletes who will participate in the Olympic Games in Paris. The signatories ask to draw attention to the fact that these athletes support the war in Ukraine, the policy of the Russian dictator and do not meet sufficient criteria for obtaining the status of an individual neutral athlete (AIN).

In particular, we are talking about Inal Tasoev, Malina Taimazov, Timur Arbuzov, Ramazan Abdulayev, Mikhail Igolnikov, Daniil Lavrentiev, Murad Chopanov, Matvey Kanikovsky, then Liluashvili, Alice Startseva, Daria Kurbonmamadova and Sabina Gilyazova.

Ukraine appeals to the IOC over the admission of wrestlers who support the war to the Olympic Games22.05.24, 19:15 • 27784 views

The signatories want to emphasize once again that the entire Russian and Belarusian sports community is an instrument of the state policy of the aggressor countries, and all athletes with Russian and Belarusian citizenship cannot meet sufficient criteria for obtaining the status of an individual neutral athlete (AIN). This undermines the foundations of the international sports community and calls into question the fairness and impartiality of sports competitions.

"Ukraine's position remains unshakeable: as long as Russian troops, with the support of the government of Belarus, continue to wage their brutal war against the Ukrainian people, it is necessary to introduce a ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in any international competitions in any status," the NOC said.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

