Ukraine appeals to the IOC over the admission of wrestlers who support the war to the Olympic Games

Ukraine appeals to IOC over admission of wrestlers who support war to Olympic Games - asks to take this information into account and ensure prevention of participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions, UNN reports with reference to the NOC.

Details

The President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit, the acting Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidnyi and the President of the Wrestling Association of Ukraine Yuriy Kopytko sent a joint letter to the International Olympic Committee in connection with the qualification for Paris 2024 of representatives of the Russian Federation and Belarus who openly support military actions against Ukraine.

In particular, Sadyk Lalaev, Olga Khoroshavtseva, Kirill Maskevich, Sergey Kutuzov, Vanessa Kaladzinskaya, Zaurbek Sidakov, Zavur Uguev, Milad Alirzaev, Sergey Semenov, Nadezhda Sokolova, Alina Kasabieva, Hanum Veliyeva, Natalia Malysheva, and Artur Naifonov qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympics under neutral status.

"The letter contains facts of support for the war by these athletes. The signatories ask to take this information into account and ensure that Russian and Belarusian athletes who are members of military organizations or supporters of the war against Ukraine do not participate in international competitions, including Olympic qualifying tournaments and other qualifying tournaments," the statement reads.