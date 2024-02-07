In Kharkiv, Soviet pedestals near the Slovo House were vandalized

In Kharkiv, near the Slovo building, unknown persons painted and poured red paint on eight young guardsmen's graves. This was reported by the head of the NGO "Decolonization. Ukraine" Vadym Pozdnyakov, reports UNN.

Details

Dismantling is overdue. It's a matter of a few utility workers and two hours of work. There are no costs involved - Pozdnyakov says in his post .

He also published a photo of the painted pits: the pedestals are covered with red paint, and below the inscriptions "Out", "Myth" and others.

Pushkin bas-reliefs dismantled in Kharkiv subway

For reference

The Slovo House, listed in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine. At one time, Volodymyr Sosiura, Mykola Kulish, Pavlo Tychyna, Ivan Bahrianyi, Oles Dosvitnyi, and Mike Johansen, who were repressed by the Soviet government, lived there.

Recall

The Kharkiv City Council decided to rename Pushkinska Street to Hryhoriy Skovoroda Street after the Russian attacks on January 23. In total, 65 place names associated with Russia and its allies were changed.