In Kharkiv, Soviet pedestals near the Slovo House were vandalized
Kyiv • UNN
Unidentified persons defaced and poured red paint on eight Soviet pedestals of the Young Guard in Kharkiv near the Slovo building.
In Kharkiv, near the Slovo building, unknown persons painted and poured red paint on eight young guardsmen's graves. This was reported by the head of the NGO "Decolonization. Ukraine" Vadym Pozdnyakov, reports UNN.
Details
Dismantling is overdue. It's a matter of a few utility workers and two hours of work. There are no costs involved
He also published a photo of the painted pits: the pedestals are covered with red paint, and below the inscriptions "Out", "Myth" and others.
For reference
The Slovo House, listed in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine. At one time, Volodymyr Sosiura, Mykola Kulish, Pavlo Tychyna, Ivan Bahrianyi, Oles Dosvitnyi, and Mike Johansen, who were repressed by the Soviet government, lived there.
Recall
The Kharkiv City Council decided to rename Pushkinska Street to Hryhoriy Skovoroda Street after the Russian attacks on January 23. In total, 65 place names associated with Russia and its allies were changed.