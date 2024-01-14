Pushkin bas-reliefs dismantled in Kharkiv subway

Two bas-reliefs of the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin were dismantled from the Pushkinska metro station in Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the organization "Decolonization. Ukraine" organization Vadym Pozdnyakov reported on social media, UNN reports .

"We are waiting for the street and station to be renamed," he wrote on Facebook.

Vadym Pozdniakov reported that they also removed the full-length panel with bas-reliefs of Pushkin in the station's lobby.

"The image of Pushkin was also dismantled at the exit of the Pushkinska metro station in Kharkiv. Thus, all objects in honor of Pushkin in Kharkiv have been dismantled. All that remains is to rename the metro station and the street," he wrote.

According to media reports, Kharkiv Metro spokesman Oleksiy Bitner said that the first bas-relief was removed on the night of January 12 because the station is scheduled to be renovated. As for the possible renaming of the station, this decision is up to the local authorities.

It is currently unknown how long the repairs will last and whether a decision will be made that the bas-reliefs will not be returned.