Ukraine condemned the admission of Belarusian judokas to international competitions under national symbols

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and the Judo Federation of Ukraine called on IOC President Thomas Bach and President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer to review the decision on the participation of Belarusian athletes in competitions under national flags. Kyiv sent an official appeal to international sports organizations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the NOC of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian side strongly condemned the decision of the Executive Committee of the International Judo Federation, according to which, from June 1, 2025, Belarusian athletes can participate in international competitions under national symbols. This decision contradicts the IOC recommendations of March 28, 2023 and the basic principles of fairness, responsibility and solidarity of world sports.

The appeal emphasizes that Belarusian judokas Alexander Sidoryk and Yegor Varapaev, who are allowed to participate in the Judo World Championship 2025 using Belarusian symbols, are members of the sports club of the armed forces of Belarus. In addition, after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, they repeatedly participated in competitions on the territory of the aggressor country, in particular in the summer of 2024 - in the "BRICS Games" in Kazan.

Ukraine demands to deprive gymnast Melnikova of neutral status due to support for the war

Ukraine emphasized: aggressor states do not use sports as a platform for unity - they turn international sports arenas into a tool of propaganda and justification of war.

Ukraine called on the International Judo Federation and the IOC to carefully check the stated facts and review the decision to allow these athletes to participate in competitions using national symbols.

Ukraine's position remains unchanged. As long as Russian troops, with the support of the Belarusian regime, are waging war against Ukraine, representatives of these countries should not participate in international competitions in any status - including neutral - the appeal was signed by the President of the NOC of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidny and the President of the Judo Federation of Ukraine Mykhailo Koshlyak.

Let us remind you

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) officially allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in team tournaments, granting them the status of neutral participants.