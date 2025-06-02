Ukraine condemned the admission of Belarusian judokas to international competitions under national symbols

$41.530.00
47.070.27
uken
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"
01:22 PM • 15828 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

01:07 PM • 24771 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 47557 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 113844 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 136589 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 193965 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 209742 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 120934 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 277297 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 192188 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4.2m/s
43%
750mm
Popular news

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

June 2, 05:57 AM • 142931 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

June 2, 06:58 AM • 55290 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

June 2, 07:10 AM • 38278 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 65580 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

11:45 AM • 51978 views
Publications

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 47536 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 277289 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 322334 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 335573 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 340820 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 65713 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 112077 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 192185 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 133938 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 164623 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

Ukraine condemned the admission of Belarusian judokas to international competitions under national symbols

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

The NOC, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Judo Federation condemned the admission of Belarusian athletes to competitions under national symbols. Kyiv called on the IOC to review the decision due to the support of the athletes' country of origin for the war.

Ukraine condemned the admission of Belarusian judokas to international competitions under national symbols

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and the Judo Federation of Ukraine called on IOC President Thomas Bach and President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer to review the decision on the participation of Belarusian athletes in competitions under national flags. Kyiv sent an official appeal to international sports organizations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the NOC of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian side strongly condemned the decision of the Executive Committee of the International Judo Federation, according to which, from June 1, 2025, Belarusian athletes can participate in international competitions under national symbols. This decision contradicts the IOC recommendations of March 28, 2023 and the basic principles of fairness, responsibility and solidarity of world sports.

The appeal emphasizes that Belarusian judokas Alexander Sidoryk and Yegor Varapaev, who are allowed to participate in the Judo World Championship 2025 using Belarusian symbols, are members of the sports club of the armed forces of Belarus. In addition, after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, they repeatedly participated in competitions on the territory of the aggressor country, in particular in the summer of 2024 - in the "BRICS Games" in Kazan.

Ukraine demands to deprive gymnast Melnikova of neutral status due to support for the war30.04.25, 18:49 • 15627 views

Ukraine emphasized: aggressor states do not use sports as a platform for unity - they turn international sports arenas into a tool of propaganda and justification of war.

Ukraine called on the International Judo Federation and the IOC to carefully check the stated facts and review the decision to allow these athletes to participate in competitions using national symbols.

Ukraine's position remains unchanged. As long as Russian troops, with the support of the Belarusian regime, are waging war against Ukraine, representatives of these countries should not participate in international competitions in any status - including neutral

- the appeal was signed by the President of the NOC of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidny and the President of the Judo Federation of Ukraine Mykhailo Koshlyak.

Let us remind you

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) officially allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in team tournaments, granting them the status of neutral participants. 

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SportsPolitics
Matviy Bidny
Vadim Gutzeit
Kyiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9