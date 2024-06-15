On the eve of the Olympic Games, dangerous levels of bacteria were found in the Seine River in Paris

On the eve of the swimming competitions in Paris as part of the Olympic Games , an elevated level of dangerous bacteria was found in the water of the Seine. This was reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

Details

The test results show that in the first eight days of June, after prolonged downpours, the presence of bacteria such as E. coli and enterococci in the water exceeded the limits considered safe for athletes (900 colony forming units per 100 milliliters).

It is noted that the report Eau de Paris was published after a senior official of the International Olympic Committee assured that this year's competition would be held in the waters of the Seine.

We are confident that we will swim in the Seine this summer - said the representative of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Christophe Dubi.

The publication adds that the final decision to recognize competitions as safe for athletes should be made by the governing bodies of individual sports - the International Swimming Federation and the International Triathlon Union.

Addendum

The French authorities spent about 1.4 billion euros to clean up the water in the Seine ahead of the Olympic Games.

In May, a 50,000-cubic-meter reservoir was also put into operation to prevent excess rainwater with fecal bacteria from entering the Seine through the sewer system.

For reference

The first competition in the Seine on the Olympic program is the men's triathlon, scheduled for July 30. The women's triathlon will take place the next day, and the mixed relay on August 5. The 10-kilometer marathon swims for women and men are scheduled for August 8 and 9, respectively.

Recall

