Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14149 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

On the eve of the Olympic Games, dangerous levels of bacteria were found in the Seine River in Paris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19625 views

Dangerous levels of bacteria were found in the water of the Seine River ahead of the Olympic swimming competition in Paris, raising concerns about the safety of athletes.

On the eve of the Olympic Games, dangerous levels of bacteria were found in the Seine River in Paris

On the eve of the swimming competitions in Paris as part of the Olympic Games  , an elevated level of dangerous bacteria was found in the water of the Seine.  This was reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

Details

The test results show that in the first eight days of June, after prolonged downpours, the presence of bacteria such as E. coli and enterococci in the water exceeded the limits considered safe for athletes (900 colony forming units per 100 milliliters).

It is noted that the report  Eau de Paris was published after a senior official of the International Olympic Committee assured that this year's competition would be held in the waters of the Seine. 

We are confident that we will swim in the Seine this summer

 - said the representative of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)  Christophe Dubi.

The publication adds that the final decision to recognize competitions as safe for athletes should be made by the governing bodies of individual sports - the International Swimming Federation and the International Triathlon Union.

IOC allows 25 "neutral" athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete15.06.24, 17:39 • 17310 views

Addendum

The French authorities spent about 1.4 billion euros to clean up the water in the Seine ahead of the Olympic Games.

In May, a 50,000-cubic-meter reservoir was also put into operation to prevent excess rainwater with fecal bacteria from entering the Seine through the sewer system.

For reference 

The first competition in the Seine on the Olympic program is the men's triathlon, scheduled for July 30. The women's triathlon will take place the next day, and the mixed relay on August 5. The 10-kilometer marathon swims for women and men are scheduled for August 8 and 9, respectively.

Recall

50 days before the start of the 2024 Summer Olympics, an installation of Olympic rings was unveiled on the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldOlympics
Paris
Poland
