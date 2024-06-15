IOC allows 25 "neutral" athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12608 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 127985 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 130228 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 144556 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 202769 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 241245 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149066 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370342 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182770 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149866 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 87359 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 123258 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 110197 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 24753 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 44707 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 127985 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 111598 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 130228 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 124579 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 144556 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 9502 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11145 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15388 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16727 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 25718 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

IOC allows 25 "neutral" athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17310 views

The International Olympic Committee has announced the first lists of eligible "neutral" athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports, approving 25 out of 42 licenses to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

IOC allows 25 "neutral" athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete

The International Olympic Committee has announced the first lists of admitted "neutral" athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IOC.

Details

The Olympic Committee approved 25 licenses for "neutral" athletes out of 42. Thus, 17 Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be able to participate in the Summer Olympics.

In particular, the IOC did not allow any Russian or Belarusian taekwondo athletes to participate.

russian propagandists attack: disinformation campaign about the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris04.06.24, 04:26 • 32834 views

The Committee announced the lists of eligible athletes in the following sports:

  • cycling;
  • jumping on a trampoline;
  • weightlifting;
  • wrestling and taekwondo.

It should be noted that in road cycling and trampoline jumping, the IOC has confirmed all licenses.

Recall

The Ministry of Youth and Sports says Ukraine demands that Russian and Belarusian athletes be suspended from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SportsOlympics
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
Paris
Ukraine
Poland
