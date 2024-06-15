IOC allows 25 "neutral" athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete

The International Olympic Committee has announced the first lists of admitted "neutral" athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IOC.

Details

The Olympic Committee approved 25 licenses for "neutral" athletes out of 42. Thus, 17 Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be able to participate in the Summer Olympics.

In particular, the IOC did not allow any Russian or Belarusian taekwondo athletes to participate.

The Committee announced the lists of eligible athletes in the following sports:

cycling;

jumping on a trampoline;

weightlifting;

wrestling and taekwondo.

It should be noted that in road cycling and trampoline jumping, the IOC has confirmed all licenses.

Recall

The Ministry of Youth and Sports says Ukraine demands that Russian and Belarusian athletes be suspended from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.