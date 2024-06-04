ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 24583 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 94299 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142556 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147396 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242383 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172518 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164107 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148113 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221265 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112985 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 49629 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 68871 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108842 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 40671 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 73982 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242383 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221265 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207706 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233678 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220730 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 24583 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 20716 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 26457 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108842 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112150 views
russian propagandists attack: disinformation campaign about the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32801 views

russian propagandists have launched a Dez information campaign to discredit the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Fake videos and fake news are designed to sow panic among participants and guests of the games, raising alarm in connection with possible terrorist attacks.

the russian federation launched a campaign to discredit the 2024 Olympics. This is reported by the New York Times, reports UNN.

Details

russian propagandists have launched an active disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Paris.

The reason for this company is the decision of the International Olympic Committee to ban athletes from the russian federation from participating in the game under the national flag due to violations of anti-doping rules. The campaign, which Microsoft called Storm-1679, includes spreading fake news, creating documentaries, and simulating intelligence agencies to raise alarm among the public.

In recent months, russian propagandists have also been actively filling social networks with short videos expressing outrage over the decision to participate in the Olympics, as well as calling for avoiding participation in it due to the possibility of terrorist threats. While the campaign focuses on the Olympics, it can also have an impact on political developments in Europe and the United States, posing a threat to democratic processes and security. Officials in both countries are monitoring the campaign, recognizing its potential threat to national security and stability.

Olympics 2024: France prepares for unprecedented cybersecurity challenge06.05.24, 16:41 • 16158 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
parisParis
microsoftMicrosoft

Contact us about advertising