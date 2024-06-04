the russian federation launched a campaign to discredit the 2024 Olympics. This is reported by the New York Times, reports UNN.

russian propagandists have launched an active disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Paris.

The reason for this company is the decision of the International Olympic Committee to ban athletes from the russian federation from participating in the game under the national flag due to violations of anti-doping rules. The campaign, which Microsoft called Storm-1679, includes spreading fake news, creating documentaries, and simulating intelligence agencies to raise alarm among the public.

In recent months, russian propagandists have also been actively filling social networks with short videos expressing outrage over the decision to participate in the Olympics, as well as calling for avoiding participation in it due to the possibility of terrorist threats. While the campaign focuses on the Olympics, it can also have an impact on political developments in Europe and the United States, posing a threat to democratic processes and security. Officials in both countries are monitoring the campaign, recognizing its potential threat to national security and stability.

