Ukraine does not yet know in which sports neutral athletes with Russian passports will be allowed - Bidnyi

Ukraine does not yet know in which sports the so-called neutral athletes with Russian passports will be allowed, but there will probably be very few of them. This was stated by the acting Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi during the telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

Today we cannot say in which sports the so-called neutral athletes with Russian passports will be allowed. I am sure that there will be very few of them. Perhaps it will be some types of martial arts. A few days ago we learned that the International Rowing Federation recommended and granted its neutral status to athletes from Russia. But the final decision will still be made by a special commission of the International Olympic Committee, with which we are also working hard - Poor said.

He noted that Ukraine has sent letters to the commission confirmingthat Russian athletes are not neutral with links to their activities on social media.

Ukraine demands that the crews of Russian and Belarusian rowers be suspended from Olympic qualification.