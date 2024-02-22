Russia uses every athlete for its propaganda - Poor

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39970 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 155009 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 92662 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 327837 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 269791 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202794 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238146 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253198 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159304 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372500 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 131554 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99883 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93170 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35634 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79427 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 82149 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 155072 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 327911 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 230494 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 269837 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27264 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 37608 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34203 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 95068 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 101744 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russia uses every athlete for its propaganda - Poor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22641 views

The Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Matviy Bidnyi, said that Russia uses every athlete, including those who compete under neutral status, for its propaganda and will use every opportunity to do so.

Russia uses every athlete for its propaganda - Poor

The head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Matviy Bidnyi, shared his thoughts on the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris with a journalist from the German publication Die Welt, UNN reports .

Details

The interview, which took place at the Ukrainian Embassy in Berlin, discussed how Russia uses its own and foreign athletes for propaganda, as well as the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in neutral status.

Neutral and apolitical sport does not exist, especially in Russia. Every Russian athlete will be used for Russian propaganda,

- says Matviy Bidnyi.

He also recalled how, after a recent tennis tournament, a young Ukrainian athlete recklessly shook hands with a "neutral" Russian woman, and Russian propaganda used this scene against Ukraine.

They will use anyone and everyone, every case for their propaganda,

- Matviy Bidnyi notes.

Recall

Ukraine continues to insist that some Russian athletes who claim to be neutral actually support the Russian military and meet with Putin, providing evidence to international sports organizations.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SportsPolitics
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
Matviy Bidnyi
Paris
Ukraine
Berlin
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87