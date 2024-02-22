Russia uses every athlete for its propaganda - Poor

The head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Matviy Bidnyi, shared his thoughts on the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris with a journalist from the German publication Die Welt, UNN reports .

Details

The interview, which took place at the Ukrainian Embassy in Berlin, discussed how Russia uses its own and foreign athletes for propaganda, as well as the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in neutral status.

Neutral and apolitical sport does not exist, especially in Russia. Every Russian athlete will be used for Russian propaganda, - says Matviy Bidnyi.

He also recalled how, after a recent tennis tournament, a young Ukrainian athlete recklessly shook hands with a "neutral" Russian woman, and Russian propaganda used this scene against Ukraine.

They will use anyone and everyone, every case for their propaganda, - Matviy Bidnyi notes.

Recall

Ukraine continues to insist that some Russian athletes who claim to be neutral actually support the Russian military and meet with Putin, providing evidence to international sports organizations.