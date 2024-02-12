ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Ukrainian wrestlers warned against provocations at the European Championships in Romania

Ukrainian wrestlers warned against provocations at the European Championships in Romania

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21244 views

The head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine instructed the wrestlers going to the European Championships in Romania to represent Ukraine with dignity and not to succumb to provocations from Russia.

The head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Matviy Bidnyi, has given instructions to wrestlers who are going to Romania for the European Championships. This was reported by the press service of the sports ministry, UNN reports.

You are Ukraine's ambassadors at these competitions. Communicate with the media, tell them what challenges you and the whole of Ukraine are facing because of the Russian war. Under any circumstances, avoid provocations, as the aggressor countries will try to use you for their own purposes.

- said Matviy Bidnyi.

Details

Matviy Bidnyi, giving instructions to the athletes, emphasized safety measures.  

It is noted that the athletes are determined, they are ready to compete for licenses for the Olympic Games and represent Ukraine with dignity.

The European Championships in three types of wrestling begin in the Romanian capital Budapest on February 12.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
matviy-bidnyiMatviy Bidnyi
romaniaRomania
budapeshtBudapest
ukraineUkraine

