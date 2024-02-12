Ukrainian wrestlers warned against provocations at the European Championships in Romania

The head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Matviy Bidnyi, has given instructions to wrestlers who are going to Romania for the European Championships. This was reported by the press service of the sports ministry, UNN reports.

You are Ukraine's ambassadors at these competitions. Communicate with the media, tell them what challenges you and the whole of Ukraine are facing because of the Russian war. Under any circumstances, avoid provocations, as the aggressor countries will try to use you for their own purposes. - said Matviy Bidnyi.

Matviy Bidnyi, giving instructions to the athletes, emphasized safety measures.

It is noted that the athletes are determined, they are ready to compete for licenses for the Olympic Games and represent Ukraine with dignity.

The European Championships in three types of wrestling begin in the Romanian capital Budapest on February 12.