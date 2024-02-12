Killer of 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player detained in Germany
Kyiv • UNN
German police have detained the attacker who killed 17-year-old basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov. He attacked the boy and his friend because they were Ukrainians.
Law enforcement officers in Germany have detained an attacker who killed a 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko on his Facebook page, UNN reports .
Details
According to him, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has taken special control of the investigation into the murder of a Ukrainian basketball player in Germany
In particular, the Consulate General in Düsseldorf has already held talks with the head of the Essen police. The consuls emphasized the need for a speedy investigation and prosecution of the offender.
According to available information, the police have already detained the attacker. Investigative actions are ongoing
Addendum
Nikolenko also added that the Consular Section is also monitoring the treatment of another injured Ukrainian. He is being provided with the necessary medical care in the Essen hospital.
According to the diplomat, the Ukrainian's condition is stable and there are no threats to his life.
Recall
On Saturday, February 10, 17-year-old basketball player Vladimir Yermakov was killed in Germany . He and his friend Artem Kozachenko were attacked for being Ukrainian.