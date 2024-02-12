Killer of 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player detained in Germany

Law enforcement officers in Germany have detained an attacker who killed a 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko on his Facebook page, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has taken special control of the investigation into the murder of a Ukrainian basketball player in Germany

In particular, the Consulate General in Düsseldorf has already held talks with the head of the Essen police. The consuls emphasized the need for a speedy investigation and prosecution of the offender.

According to available information, the police have already detained the attacker. Investigative actions are ongoing - summarized the Foreign Ministry spokesman.

Addendum

Nikolenko also added that the Consular Section is also monitoring the treatment of another injured Ukrainian. He is being provided with the necessary medical care in the Essen hospital.

According to the diplomat, the Ukrainian's condition is stable and there are no threats to his life.

Recall

On Saturday, February 10, 17-year-old basketball player Vladimir Yermakov was killed in Germany . He and his friend Artem Kozachenko were attacked for being Ukrainian.