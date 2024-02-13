ukenru
Actual
Beleniuk won bronze at the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships

Beleniuk won bronze at the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships

Kyiv  •  UNN

 24752 views

Ukrainian wrestler Zhan Beleniuk won bronze at the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships, defeating Islam Abbasov of Azerbaijan in the final match.

Ukrainian wrestler Zhan Beleniuk won bronze at the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships. The 33-year-old Kyiv resident defeated Islam Abbasov from Azerbaijan in the bronze medal fight. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Jean Beleniuk won bronze at the European Wrestling Championships! Our Olympic champion of Tokyo 2020 took third place in the weight category up to 87 kg among Greco-Roman wrestlers. ... Congratulations to Jean and the coaching staff of the Ukrainian national team!

-the Ministry of Sports congratulated the Ukrainian athlete.

Details

In the third-place match, the 33-year-old from Kyiv defeated Islam Abbasov from Azerbaijan. With a score of 2:1.

The Ministry noted that this is Jean Beleniuk's sixth award at the European Championships.

In particular, Jean Beleniuk won gold at the Tokyo Olympics and silver in Rio de Janeiro. He is also a two-time world champion (2015, 2019), three-time European champion (2014, 2016, 2019) and European Games champion (2019).

Additionally

According to the agency, tomorrow at the European Championships in Bucharest, Ukrainians will cheer for Parviz Nasibov (up to 72 kg) and Oleksandr Filchakov (up to 82 kg), who will compete in the small finals.

29.09.23, 11:54 • 296774 views

Recall

The day before, the head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Matviy Bidnyi, gave instructions to the wrestlers who went to Romania for the European Championships. He instructed the athletes to represent Ukraine with dignity and not to succumb to provocations from Russia.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SportsOlympics
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
matviy-bidnyiMatviy Bidnyi
rio-de-janeiroRio de Janeiro
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
bukharestBucharest
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

