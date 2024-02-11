Russia has a lobby in international sports, some Russian athletes acquire licenses as neutral - Poor

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 85144 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 121237 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 125017 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166794 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166472 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 270059 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177159 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166908 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148645 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239682 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102533 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 80103 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 54409 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 50739 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 62719 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 270059 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239683 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224996 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 250439 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 236462 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 121237 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101388 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101753 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118185 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118761 views
Russia has a lobby in international sports, some Russian athletes acquire licenses as neutral - Poor

Russia has a lobby in international sports, some Russian athletes acquire licenses as neutral - Poor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66575 views

Ukraine continues to insist that some Russian athletes who claim to be neutral actually support the Russian military and meet with Putin, providing evidence to international sports organizations.

Ukraine continues to publicly insist, providing evidence that some seemingly neutral athletes of the Russian Federation are raising money for the Russian army and taking pictures with Putin. This was stated by the acting Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidnyi on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports.

The influence of the Russians in the International Sports Federation is quite powerful. Their lobby allows them to push through any decision - after all, the IOC has committed itself to additional verification of such athletes. (...) But there can be no neutrality in sports. We are presenting our arguments.

- emphasized the acting minister.

According to Bidnyi, Ukraine presents its arguments and evidence.

We present our arguments. Some federations are talking about licensing such athletes as Vladislav Larin, for example, who, according to the Taekwondo Federation, is neutral, and we provide evidence of how he raises money for the occupiers' army. For wrestlers such as Zaur Uguev, for example, who is photographed with Putin.

 ," he said.

Ukraine continues to publicly insist, address and communicate with representatives of European countries, and representatives of France as the host country (of the Olympic Games - ed.), the official said.

It is necessary for the process of verification of athletes to be as open and transparent as possible; for Ukraine to be able to provide its evidence in this process, "as to why we believe that they are not neutral," said the acting Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukraine has not yet made a final decision on its participation in the Olympic Games.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsPolitics
matviy-bidnyiMatviy Bidnyi
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising