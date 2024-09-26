International Wrestling Federation eases sanctions against Belarusian and Russian athletes

On Wednesday, September 25, the United World of Wrestling (UWW) changed the criteria for the admission of athletes from Russia and Belarus. Despite minor relaxations, they are still not allowed to compete under the flag of their country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the UWW.

UWW has decided to update the criteria for participation in competitions for wrestlers and support staff from Russia and Belarus - UWW said in a statement .

From now on, only evidence of direct participation in the war against Ukraine or public statements (in writing or verbally - ed.) in support of the war by wrestlers or support staff will be considered grounds for not allowing athletes to compete.

Russia has a lobby in international sports, some Russian athletes acquire licenses as neutral

This way, athletes from Russia and Belarus who are members of the Russian Armed Forces, the Rosgvardia and other security forces but who have not expressed support for the war in Ukraine will be able to participate in international tournaments.

UWW will also review all cases of suspension of athletes and decide on their admission to future competitions in accordance with the new criteria.

At the same time, despite the relaxation of the eligibility criteria, wrestlers from Russia and Belarus must compete only as neutral athletes. That is, the ban on the use of the national anthem and state symbols remains in effect.

This year, the International Gymnastics Federation allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes who support the war to compete. In view of this, Ukraine asked to reconsider the decision regarding these athletes.