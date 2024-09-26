International Wrestling Federation eases sanctions against Belarusian and Russian athletes

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 73181 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104261 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168242 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138516 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143518 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139189 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182742 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112089 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173237 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104760 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100729 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110422 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112548 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52193 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 58795 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168242 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182742 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173237 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200610 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189513 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142144 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142171 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146863 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138273 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155137 views
International Wrestling Federation eases sanctions against Belarusian and Russian athletes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15638 views

The United World of Wrestling has updated the rules for the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in competitions. Now they will be allowed to participate without direct evidence of support for the war, but only as neutral athletes without national symbols.

On Wednesday, September 25, the United World of Wrestling (UWW) changed the criteria for the admission of athletes from Russia and Belarus. Despite minor relaxations, they are still not allowed to compete under the flag of their country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the UWW.

Details

UWW has decided to update the criteria for participation in competitions for wrestlers and support staff from Russia and Belarus

- UWW said in a statement .

From now on, only evidence of direct participation in the war against Ukraine or public statements (in writing or verbally - ed.) in support of the war by wrestlers or support staff will be considered grounds for not allowing athletes to compete.

Russia has a lobby in international sports, some Russian athletes acquire licenses as neutral - Poor11.02.24, 14:36 • 66571 view

This way, athletes from Russia and Belarus who are members of the Russian Armed Forces, the Rosgvardia and other security forces but who have not expressed support for the war in Ukraine will be able to participate in international tournaments.

UWW will also review all cases of suspension of athletes and decide on their admission to future competitions in accordance with the new criteria.

At the same time, despite the relaxation of the eligibility criteria, wrestlers from Russia and Belarus must compete only as neutral athletes. That is, the ban on the use of the national anthem and state symbols remains in effect.

Recall

This year, the International Gymnastics Federation allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes who support the war to compete. In view of this, Ukraine asked to reconsider the decision regarding these athletes.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SportsNews of the World
ukraineUkraine

