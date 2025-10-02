$41.220.08
Ukrainian state budget exceeded revenue plan by 4.6% in 9 months of 2025 - VR budget committee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

Ukraine's state budget revenues for January-September 2025 exceeded planned targets by UAH 71.1 billion, reaching UAH 1.6 trillion. Defense expenditures are fully financed by own resources, while international aid is directed to social and civilian needs.

Ukrainian state budget exceeded revenue plan by 4.6% in 9 months of 2025 - VR budget committee

The Ukrainian state budget for the first nine months of 2025 is being executed stably: revenues exceeded planned targets, key defense expenditures are financed by own resources, and international aid is directed primarily to social and civilian needs. This was reported on Facebook by Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget, writes UNN.

Details

Pidlasa informed that in January-September, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 1.6 trillion in taxes, fees, and mandatory payments (excluding international grants). This is UAH 71.1 billion or 4.6% more than planned.

Revenue performance is important because it is from our own resources that we meet defense needs, and currently there are no risks regarding the planned defense expenditures.

– Pidlasa emphasized.

The largest budget revenues were provided by: import VAT – UAH 390.3 billion, personal income tax and military levy – UAH 260.9 billion, VAT on Ukrainian goods (including refunded) – UAH 231.6 billion, corporate income tax – UAH 219.7 billion, import excise tax – UAH 121.1 billion, domestic excise tax – UAH 89.4 billion.

Venislavsky explained what the UAH 200 billion defense reserve is and where the money will come from if needed

Most tax items exceeded the plan, with the exception of import VAT and excise tax on domestic goods.

Additionally, the budget received UAH 382.3 billion from the placement of domestic government bonds. 

The government deliberately places fewer bonds than planned, focusing exclusively on the needs to balance expenditures.

– Pidlasa clarified.

Over nine months, the budget received $30.6 billion in external support (excluding the last €4 billion from the EU within ERA Loans). At the same time, all aid, except for the British grant, is used to finance non-military expenditures.

Ukraine presented State Budget-2026 priorities to the World Bank

Regarding expenditures, the key ones are concentrated in the areas of security and social protection: defense – UAH 1.78 trillion (63.3% of all general fund expenditures), repayment of domestic government bonds – UAH 364.9 billion, social protection and support for veterans – UAH 290.1 billion, public debt servicing – UAH 246.3 billion, medical guarantee program – UAH 124.2 billion, external debt repayment – UAH 86.1 billion, teachers' salaries – UAH 83.1 billion, subsidies to local budgets – UAH 36.4 billion.

Thus, the state budget continues to provide for defense needs on its own, while external support allows maintaining the stability of the social sphere and fulfilling the state's key obligations to citizens.

Draft Budget-2026: Accounting Chamber points out biggest risks

Stepan Haftko

Economy
Fedir Venislavskyi
Verkhovna Rada
Roksolana Pidlasa
European Union