Venislavsky explained what the UAH 200 billion defense reserve is and where the money will come from if needed

People's Deputy Fedir Venislavsky explained why the state budget for next year provides for the so-called defense reserve of UAH 200 billion, where these funds are planned to be taken from, and how they will be used if necessary. According to him, the reserve is being created as an operational fund to finance the most urgent technological and material needs of defense, and its sources of replenishment have been identified and agreed upon with the Ministry of Finance and the relevant department. Venislavsky announced this during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

The parliamentarian was asked why this reserve is needed and whether there is confidence in the sources of its replenishment. Venislavsky replied that the issue had already been discussed at a meeting of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence with the participation of the Minister of Defense.

We considered this issue at the committee meeting... he outlined the sources that will allow, including through the mechanisms I mentioned earlier (international support and the efforts of Ukrainian financial bodies - ed.) - attracting external assistance - to cover this need - he said.

The deputy emphasized that the reserve is primarily a tool for rapid response: "This is a certain reserve that, first of all, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, by decision of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief or by decision of the National Security and Defense Council, will allocate for the most important needs that will be obvious."

Venislavsky emphasized the technological nature of modern warfare and the fact that needs change very quickly.

The war we are waging is technological in nature - needs very often change not even within a calendar financial year, but within a few months, so the possibility of such reserve money is foreseen, which will be used very quickly if necessary for those areas that will strengthen our defense capabilities. - the people's deputy emphasized.

Regarding the sources of funding, the deputy added: "There is a clear understanding of the state budget - the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Defense know where these funds can be either laid down now or attracted in the future."

According to Venislavsky, this involves a combination of internal budget instruments and external financial assistance and grant receipts.

Thus, according to the authorities' plan, the reserve of UAH 200 billion should become a "cushion" to ensure the critical technological and material needs of the security and defense sector that arise in the process of modern warfare, and will be used promptly - by decisions of the highest military-political command.

Recall

People's Deputy Fedir Venislavsky noted that the state's financing of Ukraine's defense significantly lags behind the real needs of the security and defense sector, but the parliament is doing everything possible to support the army and law enforcement agencies.