We are negotiating long-range weapons with the US, but Ukraine is already inflicting a tangible blow on Russia with its own means - Venislavskyi

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 23419 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
05:57 AM • 22009 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
05:47 AM • 17729 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
05:18 AM • 18597 views
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a childPhoto
05:00 AM • 28786 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 22002 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 32356 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 55496 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 38192 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 46320 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
4.5m/s
52%
758mm
Popular news
Two injured in Kharkiv attack: fire broke out at the strike site - mayorSeptember 30, 11:32 PM • 19831 views
Salaries in occupied Crimea do not reach the minimum level - CNSOctober 1, 12:01 AM • 19295 views
Romania and Ukraine are establishing joint production of defense dronesOctober 1, 12:55 AM • 18864 views
The enemy struck Kharkiv's largest market: large-scale destruction recorded - mayorOctober 1, 02:26 AM • 15076 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 10182 views
Publications
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 23420 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo05:00 AM • 28787 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 55498 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhotoSeptember 30, 01:09 PM • 36407 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 81770 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Rafael Grossi
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Kharkiv
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 10616 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 16547 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 20676 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 31046 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBCSeptember 30, 09:31 AM • 43359 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Bild
Brent Crude
AK-74

We are negotiating long-range weapons with the US, but Ukraine is already inflicting a tangible blow on Russia with its own means - Venislavskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Ukraine is negotiating with the United States on the supply of long-range weapons, but is already inflicting significant losses on the enemy with its own developments. This was confirmed by People's Deputy Fedir Venislavskyi, emphasizing the effectiveness of Ukrainian Deep Strike systems.

We are negotiating long-range weapons with the US, but Ukraine is already inflicting a tangible blow on Russia with its own means - Venislavskyi

Ukraine is negotiating with the United States on the supply of long-range weapons, but is already inflicting significant losses on the enemy, including on fuel and oil infrastructure facilities, with its own developments and systems. Fedir Venislavskyi, a people's deputy and member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, stated this in an interview, UNN writes.

Details

According to Venislavskyi, negotiations on American systems are ongoing, but Ukrainian developments are already yielding results.

Ukraine is carrying out long-range strikes with its own weapons – that is, Deep Strike, various systems that Ukraine produces. They inflict significant blows on the Russian Federation... this is very noticeable for the aggressor country.

– he said.

The deputy emphasized that obtaining Western long-range systems would expand Kyiv's capabilities, but not everything is so simple.

Novo-Yaroslavsky Refinery is on fire in Russia01.10.25, 09:23 • 2054 views

I would still recommend waiting for those American-made weapons that will allow us to strike at a thousand or more – up to 2,000 km. Previously, such conversations took place during the meeting of the President of Ukraine with the President of the United States.

– Venislavskyi noted.

He also explained why strengthening capabilities has strategic importance: "The only thing that can force the Putin regime to change its understanding of the course of the war is striking legitimate military targets deep within the territory of the Russian Federation with high-precision and very long-range weapons. This is already causing great discomfort in the enemy's rear – fuel shortages, queues at gas stations, limits, coupons – and all this has a cumulative effect.

The MP added that even now, strikes on Russia's critical infrastructure have a noticeable impact on the logistics and supply of the aggressor's forces, and the supply of long-range systems from partners will significantly change the balance of power in favor of Ukraine.

Not even enough for the military: fuel crisis escalates in occupied Crimea - partisans29.09.25, 17:43 • 3726 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
Fedir Venislavskyi
Vladimir Putin
Verkhovna Rada
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine