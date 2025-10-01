We are negotiating long-range weapons with the US, but Ukraine is already inflicting a tangible blow on Russia with its own means - Venislavskyi

Ukraine is negotiating with the United States on the supply of long-range weapons, but is already inflicting significant losses on the enemy, including on fuel and oil infrastructure facilities, with its own developments and systems. Fedir Venislavskyi, a people's deputy and member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, stated this in an interview, UNN writes.

According to Venislavskyi, negotiations on American systems are ongoing, but Ukrainian developments are already yielding results.

Ukraine is carrying out long-range strikes with its own weapons – that is, Deep Strike, various systems that Ukraine produces. They inflict significant blows on the Russian Federation... this is very noticeable for the aggressor country. – he said.

The deputy emphasized that obtaining Western long-range systems would expand Kyiv's capabilities, but not everything is so simple.

I would still recommend waiting for those American-made weapons that will allow us to strike at a thousand or more – up to 2,000 km. Previously, such conversations took place during the meeting of the President of Ukraine with the President of the United States. – Venislavskyi noted.

He also explained why strengthening capabilities has strategic importance: "The only thing that can force the Putin regime to change its understanding of the course of the war is striking legitimate military targets deep within the territory of the Russian Federation with high-precision and very long-range weapons. This is already causing great discomfort in the enemy's rear – fuel shortages, queues at gas stations, limits, coupons – and all this has a cumulative effect.

The MP added that even now, strikes on Russia's critical infrastructure have a noticeable impact on the logistics and supply of the aggressor's forces, and the supply of long-range systems from partners will significantly change the balance of power in favor of Ukraine.

