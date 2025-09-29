Not even enough for the military: fuel crisis escalates in occupied Crimea - partisans

In occupied Crimea, there is not enough fuel even for the military. According to the partisan movement "ATESH", there are cases when "the military takes fuel from civilians," UNN reports.

Details

According to the partisans, the situation in occupied Crimea is critical.

Ukraine's strikes on oil depots and refineries, as well as the impossibility of transporting fuel across the Kerch Bridge, have created a crisis in Crimea. Informants of the "OTPOR" movement from state bodies of Crimea report: unofficially, refueling is primarily only for the occupiers. There have been cases when the military takes fuel from civilians - ATESH said in a statement.

Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries will cause gasoline shortages and macroeconomic instability - ISW

The partisans also gave advice on how civilians in occupied Crimea should act:

1. Stock up. Provide yourself with fuel for at least a month, because the situation will only get worse.

2. Hide fuel from the occupiers. Use every opportunity to prevent fuel from reaching the military.

Every fiftieth gas station in Russia has stopped selling gasoline - foreign intelligence