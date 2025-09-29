Not even enough for the military: fuel crisis escalates in occupied Crimea - partisans

$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 10173 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
01:55 PM • 11941 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 21131 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
11:33 AM • 26232 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM • 17449 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 20715 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 13319 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 28586 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48706 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70133 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1m/s
96%
755mm
Popular news
Dead stowaway found in landing gear of plane from Europe in USSeptember 29, 06:18 AM • 20848 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 30878 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 24228 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 23721 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 17732 views
Publications
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 10188 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 8994 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 21144 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare11:33 AM • 26249 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 23977 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ulf Kristersson
Boris Pistorius
Viktor Orbán
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Denmark
Germany
United States
Copenhagen
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideo03:05 PM • 1664 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films01:59 PM • 5296 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 17927 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 31074 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 30187 views
Actual
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Kh-101

Not even enough for the military: fuel crisis escalates in occupied Crimea - partisans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

In occupied Crimea, there is a critical fuel situation, with not even enough for the military. Strikes on oil depots and the impossibility of transportation across the Kerch Bridge have caused the crisis.

Not even enough for the military: fuel crisis escalates in occupied Crimea - partisans

In occupied Crimea, there is not enough fuel even for the military. According to the partisan movement "ATESH", there are cases when "the military takes fuel from civilians," UNN reports.

Details

According to the partisans, the situation in occupied Crimea is critical.

Ukraine's strikes on oil depots and refineries, as well as the impossibility of transporting fuel across the Kerch Bridge, have created a crisis in Crimea. Informants of the "OTPOR" movement from state bodies of Crimea report: unofficially, refueling is primarily only for the occupiers. There have been cases when the military takes fuel from civilians 

- ATESH said in a statement.

Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries will cause gasoline shortages and macroeconomic instability - ISW29.08.25, 05:23 • 12511 views

The partisans also gave advice on how civilians in occupied Crimea should act:

1. Stock up. Provide yourself with fuel for at least a month, because the situation will only get worse.

2. Hide fuel from the occupiers. Use every opportunity to prevent fuel from reaching the military.

Every fiftieth gas station in Russia has stopped selling gasoline - foreign intelligence26.09.25, 11:31 • 2625 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine