Every fiftieth gas station in Russia has stopped selling gasoline - foreign intelligence

In Russia, gas stations are closing en masse - their number has decreased by 2.6% in two months, reported the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

One in fifty gas stations in Russia has stopped selling gasoline. Within two months, the number of gas stations decreased by 360 facilities, or by 2.6% - states the report of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

As reported, independent gas stations were most affected - their number decreased by 4.1%, while among gas stations belonging to vertically integrated oil companies, the decline was only 0.8%.

"Some networks that continue to operate in conditions of local fuel shortages were forced to introduce restrictions on the sale of gasoline of 10-20 liters per visitor or temporarily sell only diesel," the intelligence service noted.

It is indicated that "the greatest difficulties are recorded in the Southern Federal District, where more than 220 gas stations, or 14.2% of their total number in the region, stopped selling fuel." "In the Rostov region, Mari El, and the Jewish Autonomous Region, the number of gas stations decreased by 12-14%," the report says.

Fuel shortage hit 20 regions of the Russian Federation, gasoline price reached historical maximum - foreign intelligence

"The fuel crisis has also reached Moscow, Moscow and Leningrad regions. In Moscow, Lukoil has banned the sale of gasoline in canisters at some gas stations," the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine noted.

Restrictions at gas stations, as indicated, were also reported by business representatives in the Moscow and Leningrad regions.

"The most acute situation is observed in the temporarily occupied Crimea and Sevastopol, where about half of the gas stations have stopped selling gasoline. The head of the occupation administration of the peninsula, Sergey Aksyonov, asked residents to 'be patient' and explained the shortage by 'objective reasons,' 'due to a decrease in production volumes at Russian oil refineries,'" the intelligence service said.

"The fuel shortage in Russia will deepen, as most oil refineries and oil depots are concentrated in the western part of the Russian Federation," the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine emphasized.