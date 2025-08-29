Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries will cause gasoline shortages and macroeconomic instability - ISW

$41.320.08
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 21733 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 38478 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 108413 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 59318 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 71946 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 109272 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 122709 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 104856 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 117273 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 84506 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Publications
Exclusives
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 21732 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytails
August 28, 02:30 PM • 56323 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:37 PM • 108413 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools
August 27, 03:18 PM • 195030 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishment
August 27, 03:01 PM • 197621 views
Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries will cause gasoline shortages and macroeconomic instability - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian oil refineries could lead to gasoline shortages across Russia, causing inflation to rise. The Kuibyshev and Afipsky oil refineries, which are key to the Russian military industry, were hit.

Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries will cause gasoline shortages and macroeconomic instability - ISW
Illustrative photo: fire at an oil refinery

Attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian oil refineries could lead to a gasoline shortage across Russia, which will likely cause inflation to rise and exacerbate macroeconomic instability. This is reported by UNN with reference to an analytical report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Details

ISW analysts, in their report, refer to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which reported on August 28 that units of the Security Service of Ukraine and Special Operations Forces struck the Kuibyshev oil refinery in the Samara region with drones. This enterprise produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, and solvents, with a processing volume of seven million tons per year.

Also, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces struck the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai. It has a production capacity of 6.25 million tons of oil per year and plays a vital role in supplying fuel to the Russian military.

Both refineries are key to the Russian military industry.

The Russian government announced on August 27 that it would extend the ban on gasoline exports, which was supposed to end on August 31, until September 30 for gasoline producers and until October 31 for non-producers, in an attempt to stabilize the domestic fuel market.

- reports the Institute for the Study of War.

It is noted that Russia has periodically resorted to such measures since 2022, but recent strikes on oil refineries have exacerbated the gasoline shortage and caused a surge in its prices.

According to ISW analysts, this gasoline shortage and price spikes will likely lead to increased consumer spending, increased business costs across all sectors, and higher inflationary expectations, thereby pushing overall inflation upward by increasing both direct and indirect costs throughout the economy and creating further macroeconomic instability.

Recall

In many Russian cities and regions, a fuel shortage is observed after Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries. Authorities are introducing fuel rationing, prices are rising, and drivers are queuing for kilometers.

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries disrupted the operation of at least 17% of Russia's oil refining capacity, causing a gasoline shortage. Strikes on facilities in Novoshakhtinsk, Ust-Luga, and the Druzhba pipeline are a response to Russia's aggression.

Ministry of Defense on attacks on Russian oil refineries: in certain regions, gasoline and diesel are issued by coupons28.08.25, 12:39 • 2748 views

Vita Zelenetska

Economy
Institute for the Study of War
Security Service of Ukraine