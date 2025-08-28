$41.320.08
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 22124 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 45336 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 48223 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 81857 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 59893 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 72249 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 184888 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 90097 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 54942 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 67602 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Ministry of Defense on attacks on Russian oil refineries: in certain regions, gasoline and diesel are issued by coupons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Ivan Havryliuk stated that strikes on Russian oil refineries led to the issuance of fuel by coupons in some regions of the Russian Federation. This reduces the provision of necessary means for combat operations to the Russian Armed Forces.

Ministry of Defense on attacks on Russian oil refineries: in certain regions, gasoline and diesel are issued by coupons

Due to damage to Russian oil refineries in certain regions of the Russian Federation, gasoline and diesel fuel are already being issued by coupons. This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk during the International Forum of the Expert Network of the International Crimea Platform, reports UNN.

Details

Havryliuk reported that Ukraine is implementing a multi-level strategy to reduce Russia's military potential, which includes the line of combat engagement, the front where their manpower, fire assets, and equipment are being destroyed.

Also, according to him, it is about inflicting damage deep in the rear by Ukrainian special unmanned systems units to destroy Russia's potential for military equipment production.

(It is happening – ed.) inflicting damage on their oil refineries, which has already led to gasoline and diesel fuel being issued by coupons in certain regions of the Russian Federation. This accordingly reduces the provision and supply of necessary means of armed struggle for units and formations of the Russian Armed Forces that are fighting and aggressing against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

- Havryliuk said.

General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky and Kuibyshev oil refineries and occupiers' ammunition and logistics depots8/28/25, 10:35 AM • 4302 views

Addition

On August 27, it was reported that an AP article stated that in many Russian cities and regions, after Ukrainian drone attacks, there was a fuel shortage at gas stations, and major oil refineries stopped working, their operations practically paralyzed.

Reuters reported that the offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacity.

Anna Murashko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Associated Press
Reuters
Ukraine