Ministry of Defense on attacks on Russian oil refineries: in certain regions, gasoline and diesel are issued by coupons

Due to damage to Russian oil refineries in certain regions of the Russian Federation, gasoline and diesel fuel are already being issued by coupons. This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk during the International Forum of the Expert Network of the International Crimea Platform, reports UNN.

Details

Havryliuk reported that Ukraine is implementing a multi-level strategy to reduce Russia's military potential, which includes the line of combat engagement, the front where their manpower, fire assets, and equipment are being destroyed.

Also, according to him, it is about inflicting damage deep in the rear by Ukrainian special unmanned systems units to destroy Russia's potential for military equipment production.

(It is happening – ed.) inflicting damage on their oil refineries, which has already led to gasoline and diesel fuel being issued by coupons in certain regions of the Russian Federation. This accordingly reduces the provision and supply of necessary means of armed struggle for units and formations of the Russian Armed Forces that are fighting and aggressing against the Ukrainian Armed Forces. - Havryliuk said.

Addition

On August 27, it was reported that an AP article stated that in many Russian cities and regions, after Ukrainian drone attacks, there was a fuel shortage at gas stations, and major oil refineries stopped working, their operations practically paralyzed.

Reuters reported that the offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacity.