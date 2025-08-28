General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky and Kuibyshev oil refineries and occupiers' ammunition and logistics depots

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to important facilities of the Russian occupiers - the Afipsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in the Samara Oblast of the Russian Federation, as well as ammunition depots and a number of logistical facilities of the Russian aggressor, writes UNN.

Details

"On the night of August 28, 2025, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important facilities of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff reported.

In particular, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the Afipsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. A large-scale fire was recorded on the territory of the facility - reported the General Staff.

As indicated, this oil refinery, whose main processing products are gasoline and diesel fuel, is involved in supplying the invading army. The annual processing volume is 6.25 million tons of oil per year.

Also, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a fire attack on the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in the Samara Oblast of the Russian Federation. Explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of the plant - noted the General Staff.

It is noted that the enterprise produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, solvents, in total - more than 30 types of petroleum products. The processing capacity is 7 million tons of oil per year.

In addition, by means of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, ammunition depots and a number of logistical facilities of the Russian aggressor, which are involved in supplying the armed forces of the Russian invaders, were hit. The facilities are located both directly in the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - stated in the message.

Detailed information regarding the consequences of the damage, as indicated, is being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers, the supply of fuel and lubricants and ammunition to the invading army, and to force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

