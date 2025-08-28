Tonight, fuel production among Russians fell by another 4.7%, and by a total of 21% in the first two weeks of August. This was reported by the commander of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Koshchei's needle nervously annexed another 4.7% tonight. In total, the occupier's oil column has shrunk by 21% over two weeks of August 2025," Brovdi wrote.

And he reported on the results for two oil refineries: ""Kuibyshev Oil Refinery" (Samara region, Russia) - 7 million tons of oil per year - 2.5% of the total volume) - execution of the Sting of Birds SBS (14th SBS regiment) jointly with the SSO. "Afipsky Oil Refinery" (Krasnodar Krai, Russia) - 6.25 million tons of oil per year - 2.2% of the total volume) - execution of the Sting of Birds SBS (14th SBS regiment) jointly with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense."

As the commander of the SBS noted, "worm gasoline is becoming a scarce liquid, and gas and oil are quickly burning out."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on the night of August 28, unknown UAVs attacked an oil refinery in Novokuibyshevsk, Samara region, and the Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai.