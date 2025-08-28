$41.400.03
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 46799 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 30142 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 54118 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 141756 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 84973 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 52565 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 65574 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 51765 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 48394 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
Minus 21% in August: SBS commander reported on the results of work on Russian oil refineries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Fuel production in Russia decreased by 4.7% overnight and by 21% overall in the first two weeks of August. This happened after attacks on the Kuibyshev and Afipsky oil refineries.

Minus 21% in August: SBS commander reported on the results of work on Russian oil refineries

Tonight, fuel production among Russians fell by another 4.7%, and by a total of 21% in the first two weeks of August. This was reported by the commander of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Koshchei's needle nervously annexed another 4.7% tonight. In total, the occupier's oil column has shrunk by 21% over two weeks of August 2025," Brovdi wrote.

And he reported on the results for two oil refineries: ""Kuibyshev Oil Refinery" (Samara region, Russia) - 7 million tons of oil per year - 2.5% of the total volume) - execution of the Sting of Birds SBS (14th SBS regiment) jointly with the SSO. "Afipsky Oil Refinery" (Krasnodar Krai, Russia) - 6.25 million tons of oil per year - 2.2% of the total volume) - execution of the Sting of Birds SBS (14th SBS regiment) jointly with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense."

As the commander of the SBS noted, "worm gasoline is becoming a scarce liquid, and gas and oil are quickly burning out."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on the night of August 28, unknown UAVs attacked an oil refinery in Novokuibyshevsk, Samara region, and the Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai.

Alona Utkina

News of the World
