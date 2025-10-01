$41.140.18
Novo-Yaroslavsky Refinery is on fire in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1544 views

A fire broke out at the Novo-Yaroslavsky Refinery in Yaroslavl, the largest oil refining enterprise in the Central Federal District of the Russian Federation. Yaroslavl Oblast Governor Mikhail Yevrayev stated that the fire was of a man-made nature, and no drone attacks were recorded.

Novo-Yaroslavsky Refinery is on fire in Russia

The Novo-Yaroslavl Refinery (PJSC "Slavneft-YANOS" in Yaroslavl), which is the largest oil refining enterprise in the Central Federal District of the Russian Federation, is on fire. This was reported by UNN with reference to the governor of the Yaroslavl region, Mykhailo Yevrayev, and "ASTRA".

Details

Today, a fire broke out on the territory of the oil refinery. No drone attacks were recorded today. The fire is of a man-made nature. Emergency services are already working to extinguish it.

- wrote Yevrayev.

ASTRA reports that, according to preliminary information, the "Novo-Yaroslavl Refinery (NY Refinery "Yaroslavnefteorgsintez", YANOS, "Slavneft-YANOS") is on fire.

According to public data, it is a fuel and oil refinery. In terms of hydrocarbon raw material processing volume, it is among the five largest Russian refineries and is the largest oil refining enterprise in the Central Federal District of Russia.

YANOS is the main processing asset of the vertically integrated company PJSC "NGK "Slavneft", 99.7% of whose shares are controlled on a parity basis by PJSC "NK "Rosneft" and PJSC "Gazprom".

Addition

Reuters reported that after a series of Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries and export terminals, Russia faced a gasoline shortage. According to traders and retailers, reduced oil refining and high interest rates make it difficult for private gas stations to accumulate fuel reserves, leading to supply disruptions and overall exports.

Anna Murashko

