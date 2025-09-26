Draft Budget-2026: Accounting Chamber points out biggest risks

$41.490.08
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 15967 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
01:31 PM • 11322 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right now
12:45 PM • 12425 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – Telegraph
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 16712 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 19734 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
September 26, 09:01 AM • 30476 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 35771 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 40205 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28506 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorce
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers
If Putin agrees to a truce for any period, elections could be held in Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Famous Russian propagandist Tigran Keosayan died after 8 months in a coma
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipes
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 15954 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipes
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 35768 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 40203 views
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorce
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain
Draft Budget-2026: Accounting Chamber points out biggest risks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The Accounting Chamber has identified a number of risks in the draft State Budget for 2026, particularly due to dependence on international aid. The total volume of revenues amounts to UAH 5.45 trillion, of which almost 40% is international aid.

The Accounting Chamber pointed out a number of risks associated with the draft State Budget for 2026. In particular, this is due to a large percentage (40%) of aid receipts from partners, which may cease if the international situation changes, UNN writes with reference to the Accounting Chamber's study.

Details

The Accounting Chamber reported that the total volume of revenues provided for in the draft State Budget 2026 amounts to UAH 5.45 trillion. This is 8.8% more than approved for 2025.

Almost 40% of these are international aid. Therefore, auditors warn that in case of changes in international politics, or the government's failure to fulfill its obligations to partners, the risk of insufficient state budget replenishment will increase.

- reported the Accounting Chamber.

The Accounting Chamber pointed out the risks of the draft state budget-2026 based on the results of the document's examination. Among them:

• risk of lack of funds to replenish the state budget due to under-receipt of international support;

• lack of planned funds to cover all important needs in the field of defense and security;

• risk of insufficiently transparent use of funds for the implementation of public investment projects, etc.

Given these risks, the Accounting Chamber concluded that the bill needs to be finalized.

Given the expertise conducted by the specialists of the Accounting Chamber, the bill needs to be finalized. The conclusions of the Accounting Chamber on the bill will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

- the report says.

Addition

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko stated that the government has provided sufficient resources for the security and defense sector for 2026.

Regarding the monetary provision of servicemen. We have provided sufficient resources for the security and defense sector for 2026. Moreover, we have created safeguards to ensure decent, sufficient funding for the security and defense sector.

- said Marchenko.

During a meeting with Anna Bjerde, World Bank Director of Operations, Ukraine presented the key priorities of the State Budget for 2026 - defense and social stability, discussed combating the deficit and further reforms.

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
Serhiy Marchenko
World Bank
Ukraine