Draft Budget-2026: Accounting Chamber points out biggest risks

The Accounting Chamber pointed out a number of risks associated with the draft State Budget for 2026. In particular, this is due to a large percentage (40%) of aid receipts from partners, which may cease if the international situation changes, UNN writes with reference to the Accounting Chamber's study.

The Accounting Chamber reported that the total volume of revenues provided for in the draft State Budget 2026 amounts to UAH 5.45 trillion. This is 8.8% more than approved for 2025.

Almost 40% of these are international aid. Therefore, auditors warn that in case of changes in international politics, or the government's failure to fulfill its obligations to partners, the risk of insufficient state budget replenishment will increase. - reported the Accounting Chamber.

The Accounting Chamber pointed out the risks of the draft state budget-2026 based on the results of the document's examination. Among them:

• risk of lack of funds to replenish the state budget due to under-receipt of international support;

• lack of planned funds to cover all important needs in the field of defense and security;

• risk of insufficiently transparent use of funds for the implementation of public investment projects, etc.

Given these risks, the Accounting Chamber concluded that the bill needs to be finalized.

The conclusions of the Accounting Chamber on the bill will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko stated that the government has provided sufficient resources for the security and defense sector for 2026.

Regarding the monetary provision of servicemen. We have provided sufficient resources for the security and defense sector for 2026. Moreover, we have created safeguards to ensure decent, sufficient funding for the security and defense sector. - said Marchenko.

During a meeting with Anna Bjerde, World Bank Director of Operations, Ukraine presented the key priorities of the State Budget for 2026 - defense and social stability, discussed combating the deficit and further reforms.