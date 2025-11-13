Cabinet dismissed Bilchuk from the post of head of the State Aviation Service: who will perform the duties

Oleksandr Bilchuk has been dismissed from the post of Head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine. The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, according to UNN.

Dismissed: Bilchuk Oleksandr Vasyliovych from the post of Head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine - Melnychuk reported

In addition, it is known that Daniil Menshikov has been appointed as acting head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine.

Recall

In early August 2025, Oleksandr Bilchuk transferred the maintenance of repair documentation for Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters, critical for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to AAL Group Ltd. This decision was made despite the fact that there are certified domestic enterprises in Ukraine that have been successfully repairing these helicopters since 2014.

It later turned out that AAL Group Ltd, registered in the offshore jurisdiction of the UAE, has direct ties to the Russian military-industrial complex. And as reported by Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, the ultimate beneficiaries of AAL Group Ltd are the company "Russian Helicopters" from the state concern "Rostec".

The State Aviation Service of Ukraine granted AAL Group Ltd the right to maintain repair documentation for Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters. This decision jeopardizes the operation of Mi-8MT(MTV) by all components of the security and defense sector. According to my information, the ultimate beneficiaries of AAL Group Ltd are the company "Russian Helicopters". And many high-level management employees of this company have Russian passports – Fedir Venislavskyi.

Moreover, the United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) declared AAL Group Ltd unsuitable for cooperation back in 2024.