MP reveals monthly influx into the Armed Forces: how many Ukrainians are mobilized into the army

Ukraine continues to steadily replenish its defense forces: approximately 30,000 people join military service every month, both through mobilization and through the recruitment system. This was announced during a briefing by People's Deputy, member of the parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the dynamics of mobilization processes remain stable, which indicates the state's ability to maintain the army in full strength even in difficult war conditions.

According to my information, which is also available to the Committee, and which, by and large, is made public by the President, mobilization processes continue at approximately the same level, that is, up to 30,000 Ukrainian citizens arrive for military service every month, both through mobilization and through recruitment. – Venislavsky noted.

He emphasized that the combination of classical mobilization with the new recruitment system allows for promptly meeting the needs of the front. Venislavsky emphasized that there are no sharp changes in the mobilization process and that everything is proceeding according to plan.

