Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

People's Deputy Fedir Venislavsky explained that the new law allowing men under 22 to travel abroad does not affect mobilization, as the mobilization age starts at 25. He noted that this creates opportunities for obtaining education and experience abroad, which is beneficial for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

People's Deputy Fedir Venislavskyi explained how the new law on men under 22 traveling abroad affected mobilization and economic processes in Ukraine. According to him, the initiative was carefully prepared and supported by all key government bodies, and its effect is designed for a long-term prospective impact. Venislavskyi announced this during a briefing, UNN writes.

Details

When asked by a journalist how effectively the law worked, Venislavskyi replied: "This resolution was supported by the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Economy, and the Ministry of Finance; appropriate calculations were made. Speaking about the slight increase in the number of young people aged 18 to 22 who have gone abroad, it should be taken into account that a significant part has already returned or will return. This creates an opportunity to move freely and gain education or professional experience abroad."

We are negotiating long-range weapons with the US, but Ukraine is already inflicting a tangible blow on Russia with its own means - Venislavskyi

The deputy emphasized that the law does not affect mobilization processes in any way. 

The mobilization age in our country starts at 25, so no mobilization processes are under threat. As for the economy, although some people are leaving, it is not critical, because we must build the foundation for post-war reconstruction. Young people who gain education and experience abroad will return and help rebuild our country after the war 

— emphasized the member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence. 

Venislavskyi also emphasized that the law allows citizens to move freely and plan their studies or careers without posing a threat to state security.

According to him, those who were abroad before can now move freely, and those who are leaving now will also return. There are no threats on a scale that could harm the security and defense sector, and economic processes will not suffer from this.

Venislavsky explained what the UAH 200 billion defense reserve is and where the money will come from if needed

Stepan Haftko

SocietyPolitics
State Border of Ukraine
Fedir Venislavskyi
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine