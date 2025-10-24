The State Aviation Service of Ukraine takes control of the situation with the repair documentation of Mi-8 type helicopters

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
07:57 AM • 12719 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 24394 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
07:11 AM • 19073 views
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 35668 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
05:49 AM • 18330 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 16094 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 19716 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 31229 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 29688 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 29860 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
5.5m/s
80%
741mm
Popular news
Germany seeks to protect Rosneft subsidiaries from US sanctions - ReutersOctober 24, 01:38 AM • 23347 views
"He woke up with a knife to his throat": Rapper P. Diddy was attacked in prisonOctober 24, 02:49 AM • 24198 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 18475 views
Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv region07:48 AM • 21072 views
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interceptionVideo09:56 AM • 11360 views
Publications
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 35682 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 45763 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universitiesOctober 23, 10:56 AM • 66162 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 58699 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 52175 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Keir Starmer
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhoto09:50 AM • 6980 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 18885 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 24918 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 29188 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 39261 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
TikTok
The Diplomat
Facebook

The State Aviation Service of Ukraine takes control of the situation with the repair documentation of Mi-8 type helicopters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

The State Aviation Service of Ukraine is creating a working group to resolve the situation with the repair documentation of Mi-8MT (MTV) helicopters. This decision was made after the transfer of support to the foreign company AAL Group Ltd, which has ties to the Russian military-industrial complex.

The State Aviation Service of Ukraine takes control of the situation with the repair documentation of Mi-8 type helicopters

The State Aviation Service of Ukraine is taking decisive measures to urgently resolve the critical situation with the repair documentation of Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters, which are strategically important for Ukraine, UNN reports.

The State Aviation Service of Ukraine has decided to create a special working group to develop a solution for choosing a new company to support the repair documentation of Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters. This decision should guarantee the continuity of repairs of such helicopters and the fulfillment of international contracts.

Acting Head of the State Aviation Service Daniil Menshikov emphasized the extreme urgency of resolving this issue. According to him, repair enterprises, in wartime conditions, must work at full capacity.

The situation with the support of repair documentation for Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters requires urgent settlement so that Ukrainian aircraft manufacturing enterprises can freely carry out repairs of Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters. This issue is especially relevant in the context of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the need to support Ukraine's economy.

- Daniil Menshikov.

The actions of the acting head of the State Aviation Service, Daniil Menshikov, became a forced step to correct the catastrophic decision of the already dismissed head of the State Aviation Service, Oleksandr Bilchuk. In early August 2025, he transferred the support of repair documentation for Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters, which are key for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to the foreign company AAL Group Ltd. This decision was made despite the presence of certified domestic enterprises that have been successfully working with this type of equipment since 2014.

Bilchuk was not prevented from making this decision even by the fact that back in 2024, the US Armed Forces Transportation Command USTRANSCOM recognized AAL Group Ltd as unsuitable for cooperation.

And as it turned out later, AAL Group Ltd, registered in the offshore jurisdiction of the UAE, also has direct ties with the Russian military-industrial complex. According to information from People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security Fedir Venislavsky, the ultimate beneficiaries of AAL Group Ltd are the company "Russian Helicopters" from the state concern "Rostec". And many employees of the company's management have Russian passports.

The risks of leakage of sensitive information about the state of Ukrainian aviation equipment and enterprises, which is critically important for the enemy in the conditions of a full-scale war, were emphasized by "Ukroboronprom" and they called for an urgent review of this decision.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Ministers is investigating Oleksandr Bilchuk's decision. The official inspection will last until November 10. The expert community insists that in this case, it is not only about disciplinary misconduct, but also about a possible crime that may contain signs of treason or espionage, which requires immediate intervention of law enforcement agencies, and not just a disciplinary commission.

Therefore, the creation of a working group by the State Aviation Service gives hope for a quick and coordinated solution to protect the Ukrainian aviation industry and support the country's economy in wartime conditions.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Fedir Venislavskyi
Ukroboronprom
Mi-8
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine