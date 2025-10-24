The State Aviation Service of Ukraine takes control of the situation with the repair documentation of Mi-8 type helicopters

The State Aviation Service of Ukraine is taking decisive measures to urgently resolve the critical situation with the repair documentation of Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters, which are strategically important for Ukraine, UNN reports.

The State Aviation Service of Ukraine has decided to create a special working group to develop a solution for choosing a new company to support the repair documentation of Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters. This decision should guarantee the continuity of repairs of such helicopters and the fulfillment of international contracts.

Acting Head of the State Aviation Service Daniil Menshikov emphasized the extreme urgency of resolving this issue. According to him, repair enterprises, in wartime conditions, must work at full capacity.

The situation with the support of repair documentation for Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters requires urgent settlement so that Ukrainian aircraft manufacturing enterprises can freely carry out repairs of Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters. This issue is especially relevant in the context of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the need to support Ukraine's economy. - Daniil Menshikov.

The actions of the acting head of the State Aviation Service, Daniil Menshikov, became a forced step to correct the catastrophic decision of the already dismissed head of the State Aviation Service, Oleksandr Bilchuk. In early August 2025, he transferred the support of repair documentation for Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters, which are key for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to the foreign company AAL Group Ltd. This decision was made despite the presence of certified domestic enterprises that have been successfully working with this type of equipment since 2014.

Bilchuk was not prevented from making this decision even by the fact that back in 2024, the US Armed Forces Transportation Command USTRANSCOM recognized AAL Group Ltd as unsuitable for cooperation.

And as it turned out later, AAL Group Ltd, registered in the offshore jurisdiction of the UAE, also has direct ties with the Russian military-industrial complex. According to information from People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security Fedir Venislavsky, the ultimate beneficiaries of AAL Group Ltd are the company "Russian Helicopters" from the state concern "Rostec". And many employees of the company's management have Russian passports.

The risks of leakage of sensitive information about the state of Ukrainian aviation equipment and enterprises, which is critically important for the enemy in the conditions of a full-scale war, were emphasized by "Ukroboronprom" and they called for an urgent review of this decision.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Ministers is investigating Oleksandr Bilchuk's decision. The official inspection will last until November 10. The expert community insists that in this case, it is not only about disciplinary misconduct, but also about a possible crime that may contain signs of treason or espionage, which requires immediate intervention of law enforcement agencies, and not just a disciplinary commission.

Therefore, the creation of a working group by the State Aviation Service gives hope for a quick and coordinated solution to protect the Ukrainian aviation industry and support the country's economy in wartime conditions.