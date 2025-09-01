Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry

$41.320.06
Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

"Ukroboronprom" calls for a review of the decision by former head of the State Aviation Service, Oleksandr Bilchuk, to transfer the right to support repair documentation for Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters to the foreign company AAL Group Ltd. This decision creates risks of sensitive information leakage and threatens the operation of Ukrainian defense enterprises, as the company may be linked to the Russian defense industry.

"Ukroboronprom" calls for a review of the decision by the former head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Bilchuk, to transfer the right to maintain repair documentation for Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters to the foreign company AAL Group Ltd, which is associated with the Russian defense-industrial complex. This decision creates risks of sensitive information leakage during the war and threatens the work of Ukrainian defense enterprises. This is stated in the response to an inquiry from UNN.

The Joint Stock Company "Ukrainian Defense Industry" believes that the decision made by the State Aviation Service needs to be reviewed.

- stated in the response to UNN's inquiry.

"Ukroboronprom" noted that they see a number of risks associated with the decision of the former head of the State Aviation Service, Oleksandr Bilchuk, to transfer the right to maintain repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters to the foreign company AAL Group Ltd, which is associated with the Russian defense-industrial complex.

The decision made by the State Aviation Service obliges the enterprises of JSC "UOP" to reconcile their existing documentation with the reference copies of "AAL Group Ltd", which makes it possible for sensitive information regarding the state of enterprises and aviation equipment to leak during wartime.

- noted "Ukroboronprom".

In addition, a serious risk is that by designating a foreign company as the custodian of repair documentation, orders previously fulfilled by Ukrainian enterprises will be reoriented to non-residents of Ukraine. This, "Ukroboronprom" warns, will lead to the loss of the market for technical maintenance and repair of Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters.

Another critical consequence of Bilchuk's decision will be a decrease in profit and loss of key customers, and as a result, staff reductions at specialized enterprises of "Ukroboronprom" and an extension of work completion times in the interests of state customers.

There is a probability of blocking access to international contracts due to foreign partners refusing further cooperation.

- warned "Ukroboronprom".

They also note that such a decision by Bilchuk could lead to a decrease in control over service quality, as a private company may not adhere to necessary safety and quality standards.

Furthermore, in the event that reconciliation cannot be performed, JSC "UOP" enterprises may be deprived of their Maintenance Approval Certificates in accordance with the requirements of Appendix 2 (Part-145) to the Aviation Rules of Ukraine, which could lead to the inability of state enterprises to meet the requirements of governing documents and the suspension of their activities.

"Ukroboronprom" also emphasized that they did not receive any requests from the State Aviation Service of Ukraine for approval or consultations before making the decision to transfer the right to maintain repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters to the foreign company AAL Group Ltd, which media associate with the Russian defense-industrial complex.

Let's add

Earlier, UNN reported that in early August, the State Aviation Service of Ukraine reported on the allegedly successful resolution of the issue regarding the maintenance of repair documentation for Mi-8 type helicopters by identifying a company that would have the right to do so. The agency did not specify the name of the company.

It later became clear that it was AAL Group Ltd, registered in the United Arab Emirates, in the Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone – meaning a foreign company operating in an offshore jurisdiction. According to media reports, the ultimate beneficiary of AAL Group Ltd could be the Russian company "Russian Helicopters," which is part of the state defense concern "Rostec."

As a result of this decision by one head of the State Aviation Service, Ukrainian aircraft repair enterprises – including those servicing combat helicopters for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and other security sector structures – are obliged to coordinate their actions for the repair, maintenance, and modernization of Mi-8 helicopters with a company that may have ties to the Russian military-industrial complex. This includes, in particular, the coordination of technical documentation, repair specifications, the condition of individual aircraft, the scope of work, and other sensitive defense-related information.

Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, appealed with parliamentary inquiries to the SBU for law enforcement to conduct an appropriate investigation into such an anti-state decision, and also to the Government with a demand to dismiss the head of the State Aviation Service, Oleksandr Bilchuk.

After the situation gained publicity, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to temporarily suspend the head of the State Aviation Service, Oleksandr Bilchuk; an official investigation is being conducted regarding him.

Commenting on the situation, experts noted that Ukraine has certified domestic companies with relevant competencies that have been performing technical maintenance and repair of Mi-8 helicopters since 2014 and are included in state registers of service providers. At the same time, experts warn about the risks of information leakage regarding combat modifications of these helicopters, flight structures, and technical features of the aircraft, which could complicate their further maintenance.

Thus, Bilchuk's decision not only raises questions about national security but also casts doubt on the support for the domestic aviation manufacturer in general. Therefore, in this particular case, it is obvious that the official himself must bear personal responsibility.

Lilia Podolyak

War in UkrainePoliticsPublications
Fedir Venislavskyi
Ukroboronprom
National Guard of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mi-8
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine