"It is obvious that the war is coming to an end" - Venislavskyi

The war is gradually coming to an end, certain political processes confirm this, said Fedir Venislavsky, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, reports UNN.

It is already obvious that the war is coming to an end. Some recognize it, some don't, but in fact we are moving in this direction, certain political actions are already beginning in certain political forces, but even now, when it comes to the military, the hall consolidates and makes any decisions without problems - he noted.

One of the industries that can contribute to the rapid economic recovery in the post-war period, experts call aircraft manufacturing. According to Venislavsky, it is necessary to restore benefits and guarantees for the aviation industry, which expired on January 1, 2025.

The development of aviation can become a driver of the Ukrainian economy, because it is not only the production of aircraft, but also the export of technologies, the creation of the state's image on the international arena. The aviation industry is 99% high-tech enterprises that produce competitive products for world markets - Fedir Venislavsky emphasized.

He added that the issue of providing benefits and preferences for various industries, including aviation, is being discussed both at the national level and at the local government level, as it concerns the use of land plots by enterprises in different regions. In his opinion, compromise solutions should combine the interests of the state as a whole, territorial communities and the aviation industry to create the best conditions for the development of Ukrainian aviation as a progressive and competitive industry at the international level.