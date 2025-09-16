The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended the term of the official investigation until October 30 regarding the decision of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Bilchuk, to transfer the maintenance of repair documentation for Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters to a foreign company associated with the Russian Federation. UNN learned about this from its own sources.

On September 12, the Government extended the term of the official investigation for another month, until October 30. - said the interlocutor of the publication.

In addition, according to him, there have been changes in the composition of the commission conducting this inspection.

Earlier, UNN reported that at the beginning of August, the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, under the leadership of Oleksandr Bilchuk, reported on the alleged successful resolution of the issue of maintaining repair documentation for Mi-8MT(MTV) type helicopters by identifying a company that would have the right to do so. The agency did not specify the name of the company.

It later turned out that it was AAL Group Ltd, registered in the United Arab Emirates, in the Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone - that is, a foreign company operating in an offshore jurisdiction. After the disclosure in the media, the Government temporarily suspended Bilchuk from his post and appointed an official investigation.

In addition, Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, announced from the parliamentary rostrum that the ultimate beneficiaries of AAL Group Ltd are the company "Russian Helicopters," which is part of the state defense concern "Rostec." According to the MP, many high-level employees of this company have Russian passports. In May 2024.

Recall

Ukroboronprom urged the State Aviation Service to reconsider the decision, as the transfer of repair documentation support for Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters to AAL Group Ltd creates risks of sensitive information leakage during the war and threatens the work of Ukrainian defense enterprises.

The United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) declared the foreign company AAL Group Ltd unsuitable for cooperation back in 2024.

Experts interviewed by UNN, commenting on the situation, noted that Ukraine has certified domestic companies with relevant competencies that have been performing maintenance and repair of Mi-8 helicopters since 2014 and are included in state registers of service providers. At the same time, experts warn about the risks of information leakage regarding the combat modifications of these helicopters, flight structure, and technical features of the aircraft, which may complicate their further maintenance.