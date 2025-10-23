A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?

The scandal surrounding Oleksandr Bilchuk, the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, who transferred the maintenance of repair documentation for strategic Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters to a foreign company linked to Russia, risks turning into an "endless" process, UNN reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers has once again extended the terms of the official investigation regarding Oleksandr Bilchuk, the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine. This time, the commission was extended for another 10 days – until November 10. This is despite the fact that last time the terms were extended from September 12 to October 30.

Bilchuk's decision threatens Ukraine's national security

The scandal regarding the decision of Oleksandr Bilchuk, the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, erupted in early August 2025, when it became known that he had transferred the maintenance of repair documentation for Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters, which are crucial for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to AAL Group Ltd. This decision was made despite the fact that there are certified domestic enterprises in Ukraine that have been successfully repairing these helicopters since 2014.

It later turned out that AAL Group Ltd, registered in the offshore jurisdiction of the UAE, has direct ties to the Russian military-industrial complex. And as reported by Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, the ultimate beneficiaries of AAL Group Ltd are the company "Russian Helicopters" from the state concern "Rostec."

"The State Aviation Service of Ukraine granted AAL Group Ltd the right to maintain repair documentation for Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters. This decision jeopardizes the operation of Mi-8MT(MTV) by all components of the security and defense sector. According to my information, the ultimate beneficiaries of AAL Group Ltd are the company "Russian Helicopters." And many high-level employees of this company have Russian passports," said Fedir Venislavskyi.

Moreover, the US Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) recognized AAL Group Ltd as unsuitable for cooperation back in 2024. And "Ukroboronprom" immediately called for a review of this decision, as the transfer of documentation creates risks of sensitive information leakage about the state of Ukrainian aviation equipment and enterprises, which is critically important for the enemy in the conditions of a full-scale war.

Bilchuk's temporary suspension by the Cabinet of Ministers was a primary action, but the expert community insists that an official investigation is not enough in this case.

Former Deputy Prosecutor General, lawyer Oleksiy Bahanets, in an exclusive comment to UNN, expressed the opinion that if a crime is found in Bilchuk's actions, a criminal case should be opened against him. Lawyers also do not rule out that the official's actions may contain signs of treason or espionage.

"Temporary suspension is a measure aimed at preventing a person from using their official position and obstructing the investigation. But here we are talking about a threat to national security, and this requires the intervention of law enforcement, not just a disciplinary commission," the expert emphasized.

Bilchuk's financial "luck"

The adoption of a dubious decision regarding the transfer of maintenance of repair documentation for Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters to a company with a clear "Russian trace" raises even more questions, against the background of an analysis of Oleksandr Bilchuk's property status. He headed the State Aviation Service for 9 years.

Thus, his financial condition showed stable growth, which cannot always be explained by his salary. An analysis of Oleksandr Bilchuk's declarations reveals an atypical financial picture for a family where the husband is a civil servant, and the wife is a lecturer at the Kyiv Professional College of Tourism and Hotel Management.

Even at the start of his leadership of the State Aviation Service in 2016, the family already had significant capital: over UAH 200,000, USD 83,000, and about EUR 5,000 in savings. In addition, there were two apartments (29.3 m² and 92.1 m²), a garage (38.5 m²), and two cars – a 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan and a 2010 Honda Jazz. According to open sources, the market value of these cars at that time was at least USD 23,000 and USD 15,000, respectively. In fact, the couple's initial assets significantly exceeded the typical level of wealth for their positions.

Over the next few years, financial flows were fueled by Bilchuk's average annual salary of about UAH 1.27 million per year, while his wife Tetyana declared an average of UAH 205,000 per year.

Real estate transactions raise the first financial questions. In 2018, the sale of a smaller apartment (29.3 m²) brought UAH 694,843 (approximately USD 25,000). However, in June 2020, a new apartment with an area of 47.4 m² was purchased for UAH 1,352,628 (about USD 50,000). It turns out that to cover the difference, the family had to withdraw approximately USD 25,000 from their savings.

The most noticeable financial maneuver occurred in 2021, when Bilchuk declared the transfer of UAH 2 million (about USD 73,000) in cash to his son. This significant amount should have significantly reduced the family's "financial cushion." Interestingly, in the same year, an apartment with an area of 65 m² (as an unfinished construction object) appeared in the declaration, the owner of which was listed as the son, but which was no longer mentioned in the father's subsequent declarations for 2022–2024.

Car deals also turned out to be no less "profitable." In June 2019, the 2010 Honda Jazz was replaced with a new Honda HR-V for UAH 756,000 (approximately USD 26,400). Subsequently, the 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan was also sold for UAH 285,000 (about USD 28,600).

However, the peak of strange transactions occurred in 2024, when Oleksandr Bilchuk purchased a 2019 Infiniti Q50 for only UAH 200,000 (approximately USD 5,000). It is worth noting that, according to the "AUTO.RIA" platform, the market price of this model at that time started from USD 15,000-16,000. Finding a premium car with such a discount is a "stroke of luck" that not everyone gets.

Despite significant expenses, whether for new housing, or for transferring large sums to his son, or for buying and selling a number of cars, the logical reduction in family savings never happened. On the contrary, the declared cash savings of the Bilchuk family in dollars and euros throughout all the years of his leadership of the State Aviation Service not only did not decrease, but continued to grow, which is a real financial phenomenon that requires detailed explanation and study by the NACP.

Why is the investigation into Bilchuk's decision important?

The longer the Cabinet of Ministers' review of Bilchuk's decision drags on, the more time he and his possible patrons have to minimize the consequences, and for society to forget about the egregious scandal.

After all, the story of Bilchuk's transfer of the maintenance of repair documentation for helicopters strategic to Ukraine's defense goes far beyond ordinary official negligence. When it comes to potential risks to national security in wartime, delaying the investigation until November 10 looks like an attempt by the Cabinet of Ministers to divert public attention.

Oleksandr Bilchuk's temporary suspension from the post of head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine cannot be the final decision. Society expects a transparent investigation, clear answers, and legal qualification of Bilchuk's actions. Only in this way can it be guaranteed that state interests and the country's security will stand above a person whose financial successes and professional decisions raise so many questions.