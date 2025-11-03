$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:56 AM • 10379 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 11959 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 14553 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM • 13912 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM • 13704 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 22274 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 37533 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 65105 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 64096 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 56341 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
"I am not participating in these negotiations" - Trump on frozen Russian assetsNovember 3, 12:53 AM • 16350 views
Drones attacked an oil refinery in SaratovPhotoNovember 3, 02:23 AM • 20978 views
The US has enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times - TrumpNovember 3, 02:46 AM • 17451 views
Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US PresidentNovember 3, 03:22 AM • 15308 views
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - Trump04:21 AM • 17739 views
Publications
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters08:40 AM • 12291 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 14255 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 65117 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 64108 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 123163 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 20040 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 41515 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 91766 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 118088 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 65901 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12296 views

The head of the State Aviation Service, Oleksandr Bilchuk, transferred the maintenance of repair documentation for Ukrainian helicopters to AAL Group Ltd, a company with ties to the Russian defense-industrial complex. Despite Rostec certificates and a ban on cooperation from the United States, the company still has access to sensitive technical information.

Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters

The head of the State Aviation Service, Oleksandr Bilchuk, transferred the maintenance of repair documentation of Ukrainian aircraft manufacturing enterprises to the foreign company ALL Group Ltd, despite the company's ties to the Russian military-industrial complex. This decision can now only be canceled if the company is included in the sanctions lists or if a technical discrepancy is found, as ALL Group Ltd has not yet eliminated the comments of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine regarding the repair of helicopters and their components, writes UNN.

Transfer of repair documentation support to AAL Group Ltd

In early August, the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, under the leadership of Oleksandr Bilchuk, reported on the allegedly successful resolution of the issue regarding the maintenance of repair documentation for Mi-8MT(MTV) type helicopters by identifying a company that would have the right to do so. The agency did not specify the name of the company.

It later turned out that it was AAL Group Ltd, registered in the United Arab Emirates, in the Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone – that is, a foreign company operating in an offshore jurisdiction. According to Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, the ultimate beneficiaries of AAL Group Ltd are the company "Russian Helicopters," which is part of the state defense concern "Rostec." According to the MP, many high-level employees of this company have Russian passports.

It is worth noting that Bilchuk made this decision despite the fact that the US Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) recognized the foreign company AAL Group Ltd as unsuitable for cooperation due to its ties with Russia.

After the media outcry, the Government temporarily suspended Bilchuk from his post and launched an official investigation, which is still ongoing.

At the same time, the State Aviation Service initiated the creation of a working group to develop appropriate solutions for choosing who will maintain the repair documentation for Mi-8MT(MTV) type helicopters. Currently, the priority is to transfer the right to repair and maintenance to Ukrainian state enterprises. For example, the state enterprise "Aviakon" is ready to perform this work with the possible involvement of other state companies, including "Motor Sich."

Russian certificates

It should be noted that AAL Group Ltd officially has a number of ties with the Russian aviation industry, which is confirmed by official documents available in the public domain. First of all, even after the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and Russia's invasion of Donbas, Rosaviatsiya issued the company a maintenance organization certificate No. 285-17-151 dated December 6, 2017.

This document allows AAL Group Ltd to perform repair and maintenance of aircraft in accordance with Russian aviation regulations. Such a permit cannot be issued without the approval of Russian state structures, and was obviously needed by the company to cooperate with Russian companies.

In addition, the official American website of the AAL Group Ltd division in the USA states that the group has certificates from the Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant (MMHP) and the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) controlled by Russia.

The presence of such certificates indicates AAL Group Ltd's admission to work with Russian Mi-8/Mi-17 type helicopters, as well as official recognition of its competence by Russian developers and regulatory bodies.

Of particular importance is the fact that the Moscow Helicopter Plant is a structural part of the "Russian Helicopters" holding, which is part of the state corporation "Rostec," a component of the Russian military-industrial complex. Thus, any certification or technical cooperation with this plant actually means interaction with a state Russian defense structure.

Ukraine, by the way, after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, imposed sanctions against "Rostec," which were also later supported by the European Union and the United States. So, against this background alone, there are many questions about the activities of AAL Group Ltd.

Instead of conclusions

The attempt by the head of the State Aviation Service, Oleksandr Bilchuk, to transfer the maintenance of repair documentation to AAL Group Ltd poses a potential threat to national security in the context of a full-scale war. This involves access to sensitive technical information for an enterprise associated with the Russian military-industrial complex.

AAL Group Ltd has Russian certificates and cooperates with the Rostec holding. This confirms the risks of indirect interaction with the enemy.

Such actions by an official during the war are essentially an anti-state decision and require careful verification by law enforcement agencies. The government must complete the official investigation and implement control mechanisms to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPoliticsPublications
Sanctions
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Fedir Venislavskyi
Motor Sich
European Union
Crimea
United Arab Emirates
United States
Ukraine