"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

The State Aviation Service transferred the authority to repair Mi-8 helicopters to the foreign company AAL Group Ltd, which has ties to the Russian defense complex. Experts consider this a threat to Ukraine's national security.

"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters

The decision made by the State Aviation Service, under the leadership of the now-suspended Oleksandr Bilchuk, to transfer the authority for maintaining repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters to the private foreign company AAL Group Ltd can be called an invitation to a Russian agent. This opinion was expressed in a comment to UNN by military-political observer of the "Information Resistance" group Oleksandr Kovalenko, noting that such a decision looks particularly absurd against the background of critical publications indicating that, for example, Polish defense enterprises worked with Russians until 2022.

Kovalenko emphasized that, although it is unpleasant for us to admit that our partners cooperated with the Russian Federation before the full-scale invasion, it is a fact and generally known. Everything must be considered in context, and the important question is whether cooperation continues now.

It is paradoxical that we are raising a loud scandal around a Polish company (which, according to documents leaked online, cooperated with the Russian defense industry until 2022 - ed.), while at the same time we are inviting a de facto Russian agent. We did not need such a dubious company, which obviously is not playing on our side, and for it to work directly with Ukrainian enterprises

- Oleksandr Kovalenko noted.

According to open sources, AAL Group Ltd is registered in the UAE in the Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) zone, which is known as an offshore with tax benefits and beneficiary confidentiality. The company has certification from the Russian aircraft factory of the "Russian Helicopters" holding, which indicates its ties with the Russian defense industry complex. Moreover, it was reported that "Rostec" could be a beneficiary of AAL Group. In addition, the company also featured in "gray" schemes for helicopter repair in Iraq and Afghanistan. And in 2024, the company announced cooperation with the South African Paramount Group, which was suspected of supplying weapons to Russia for the war against Ukraine.

The military-political observer believes that the overall situation reflects a larger problem. Oleksandr Kovalenko draws attention to the fact that in the case of the Polish helicopter plant, for a fair analysis, one should look not only at one country, but at the overall picture and analyze the situation over the past few years.

Countries that used Mi-8 or Mi-17 helicopters effectively had no way to independently provide their full repair and modernization without Russia's involvement. This applied to licensing aspects, and even states with their own aircraft manufacturing and repair capabilities were forced to interact with the Russian Federation. Therefore, Poland was no exception - similar agreements were held by Bulgaria, Hungary, and some states sent equipment for repair directly to Russia or Belarus.

- the expert explains.

Therefore, while there is no official evidence of cooperation between the Polish side and the Russian Federation during the full-scale invasion, Oleksandr Kovalenko emphasizes that making hasty conclusions is not fair.

As for the internal situation, the Ukrainian case of transferring critical powers regarding aviation equipment to a company with a potential "Russian trace" looks even more alarming. After all, it is not just about economic feasibility or market competition, but about a direct threat to national security.

Recall

Ukrainian state enterprises with many years of experience and all the necessary competencies sought to obtain the right to maintain repair documentation for Mi-8 type helicopters. At the same time, numerous appeals were virtually ignored by the State Aviation Service and its head Oleksandr Bilchuk, who is currently suspended from duty due to disciplinary proceedings.

Commenting on the situation, former Deputy Prosecutor General, lawyer Oleksiy Baganets noted that in the case of intentionally giving preference to enterprises connected with the business and economy of the aggressor country, this can be qualified as actions aimed at undermining the national security of our state.

Among parliamentarians, there are also demands to cancel the decision. People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky described it as "anti-state" and reported on his appeal to the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prime Minister regarding the suspension of the head of the State Aviation Service Oleksandr Bilchuk from his post.

People's Deputy Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk emphasized the economic inexpediency and unacceptability of such a step in wartime, and his colleague Yuriy Zdebsky called for a detailed legal assessment of the State Aviation Service's decision by the SBU and the National Police.

Overall, the expert and political community unanimously believes that transferring control over the repair documentation of strategic aviation equipment to a company with a Russian trace creates a real threat to defense capabilities and requires immediate review.

Lilia Podolyak

