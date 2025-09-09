$41.250.03
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 522 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
02:25 PM • 3208 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 34691 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 61119 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 54145 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 34120 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 29403 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 28197 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 40104 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

The temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service transferred the right to supervise the repair of Mi-8MTV helicopters to AAL Group Ltd, a company linked to the Russian defense-industrial complex. This creates risks for national security, which may be an indication of crimes against the foundations of national security.

Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert

The transfer by Oleksandr Bilchuk, the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, of the right to accompany repair documentation for Mi-8MTV combat helicopters to the foreign company AAL Group Ltd, which is associated with the Russian defense-industrial complex, creates risks for Ukraine's national security that go beyond an administrative error. This was emphasized by lawyer Oleh Shram in an exclusive comment for UNN.

If representatives of the aggressor country indeed gained access to sensitive information, then this raises questions about signs of crimes against the foundations of national security. An official investigation can serve as a basis for initiating criminal proceedings. Or, criminal proceedings can be conducted in parallel with the official investigation.

– Shram noted. 

He also added that Oleksandr Bilchuk's possible dismissal from his post may be more of a political or disciplinary measure and does not, in itself, entail any legal consequences. Real responsibility can only arise if a pre-trial investigation is opened and conducted, during which authorized bodies must register criminal proceedings, establish the presence of signs of a crime, and transfer the materials to court.

If it's a crime against national security, then it's, accordingly, the Security Service of Ukraine. If there's some corruption component, depending on the subject, then it's either the anti-corruption bureau or other law enforcement agencies. If it's a state enterprise, state funds, amounts, then accordingly, most likely, it's accountable to NABU 

– Shram stated.

What happened

In early August, the State Aviation Service, under the leadership of Oleksandr Bilchuk, granted the right to accompany repair documentation for Mi-8MTV helicopters to the private company AAL Group Ltd, registered in the UAE. However, the agency did not publicly disclose the company's name; journalists identified it through accompanying documents.

According to media reports, the ultimate beneficiary of AAL Group Ltd may be the "Russian Helicopters" structure, which is part of the "Rostec" concern. As a result of this decision, Ukrainian aircraft repair enterprises that service combat helicopters for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies are forced to coordinate their work with a foreign company that shows signs of connection with the aggressor state.

Reaction

Following public disclosure, the Cabinet of Ministers temporarily suspended Bilchuk and initiated an official investigation. The Security Service of Ukraine is investigating the situation. And in parliament, the creation of a Temporary Investigative Commission is being discussed. This was called for by People's Deputy Fedir Venislavsky from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada, who also stated that the top management of this company holds Russian passports.

Meanwhile, "Ukroboronprom" warned about the risks of sensitive information leakage. And relevant experts reminded that Ukraine has certified state enterprises with many years of experience in repairing Mi-8s, but their proposals were ignored, and preference was given to a foreign offshore company.

Lilia Podolyak

