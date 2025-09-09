Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert

The transfer by Oleksandr Bilchuk, the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, of the right to accompany repair documentation for Mi-8MTV combat helicopters to the foreign company AAL Group Ltd, which is associated with the Russian defense-industrial complex, creates risks for Ukraine's national security that go beyond an administrative error. This was emphasized by lawyer Oleh Shram in an exclusive comment for UNN.

If representatives of the aggressor country indeed gained access to sensitive information, then this raises questions about signs of crimes against the foundations of national security. An official investigation can serve as a basis for initiating criminal proceedings. Or, criminal proceedings can be conducted in parallel with the official investigation. – Shram noted.

He also added that Oleksandr Bilchuk's possible dismissal from his post may be more of a political or disciplinary measure and does not, in itself, entail any legal consequences. Real responsibility can only arise if a pre-trial investigation is opened and conducted, during which authorized bodies must register criminal proceedings, establish the presence of signs of a crime, and transfer the materials to court.

If it's a crime against national security, then it's, accordingly, the Security Service of Ukraine. If there's some corruption component, depending on the subject, then it's either the anti-corruption bureau or other law enforcement agencies. If it's a state enterprise, state funds, amounts, then accordingly, most likely, it's accountable to NABU – Shram stated.

What happened

In early August, the State Aviation Service, under the leadership of Oleksandr Bilchuk, granted the right to accompany repair documentation for Mi-8MTV helicopters to the private company AAL Group Ltd, registered in the UAE. However, the agency did not publicly disclose the company's name; journalists identified it through accompanying documents.

According to media reports, the ultimate beneficiary of AAL Group Ltd may be the "Russian Helicopters" structure, which is part of the "Rostec" concern. As a result of this decision, Ukrainian aircraft repair enterprises that service combat helicopters for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies are forced to coordinate their work with a foreign company that shows signs of connection with the aggressor state.

Reaction

Following public disclosure, the Cabinet of Ministers temporarily suspended Bilchuk and initiated an official investigation. The Security Service of Ukraine is investigating the situation. And in parliament, the creation of a Temporary Investigative Commission is being discussed. This was called for by People's Deputy Fedir Venislavsky from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada, who also stated that the top management of this company holds Russian passports.

Meanwhile, "Ukroboronprom" warned about the risks of sensitive information leakage. And relevant experts reminded that Ukraine has certified state enterprises with many years of experience in repairing Mi-8s, but their proposals were ignored, and preference was given to a foreign offshore company.