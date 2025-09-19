Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers

Law enforcement agencies should initiate criminal proceedings in connection with the transfer by the head of the State Aviation Service, Oleksandr Bilchuk, of the maintenance documentation for Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters to a foreign company with ties to the Russian military-industrial complex, as this creates a threat of sensitive information leakage during wartime. This opinion is shared by lawyers interviewed by UNN.

What's wrong with Bilchuk's decision?

In early August, the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, under the leadership of Oleksandr Bilchuk, reported on the supposedly successful resolution of the issue regarding the maintenance documentation for Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters by identifying a company that would be authorized to handle it. The agency did not specify the company's name.

It later turned out that the company in question was AAL Group Ltd, registered in the United Arab Emirates, in the Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone – meaning a foreign company operating in an offshore jurisdiction. According to Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, the ultimate beneficiaries of AAL Group Ltd are the company "Russian Helicopters," which is part of the state defense concern "Rostec." According to the MP, many high-level employees of this company hold Russian passports.

As explained by "Ukroboronprom," Bilchuk's decision to transfer the maintenance documentation for Ukrainian helicopters to a company potentially linked to the Russian military-industrial complex could have a number of negative consequences. These include, in particular, the leakage of sensitive information regarding the state of enterprises and aviation equipment during wartime, which is valuable to the enemy. In addition, it could lead to a decrease in quality control of repair work and the loss of part of the profits and key customers for Ukrainian defense enterprises.

Ukroboronprom has already called on the State Aviation Service to reconsider the decision and entrust the maintenance of this important documentation to a Ukrainian company.

It is worth noting that Ukraine has certified domestic companies with relevant competencies that have been providing technical maintenance and repair of Mi-8 helicopters since 2014 and are included in state registers of service providers. However, Bilchuk for some reason preferred a foreign company.

Government reaction

After media exposure, the government temporarily suspended Bilchuk from his position and initiated an official investigation, which will continue until October 30.

As lawyers explain, the temporary suspension of a civil servant is a preventive measure to verify facts.

"Suspension from office is a temporary measure aimed at preventing the person from using their official position for two months and obstructing the investigation from establishing objective circumstances, requesting and seizing documents, etc.," noted Oleksandr Babikov, former deputy head of the State Bureau of Investigation, a lawyer.

Law enforcement investigation needed

However, in this particular case, according to lawyers, an official inspection is not enough, as it may concern a decision that threatens the national security of the country.

"If we are talking about transferring documentation to a company with a 'Russian trace,' then the very fact of transfer can be a reason for disciplinary measures and even for initiating criminal proceedings, but this requires concrete evidence: what exactly was transferred, whether the information was protected by access regime, whether established procedures were violated or there were prohibitions. Political suspension is not enough for a final decision - the results of an official inspection and, if necessary, the conclusions of law enforcement officers are needed," Dmytro Kasyanenko is convinced.

The government can also initiate criminal proceedings against Bilchuk based on the results of the official investigation, for example, by transferring the materials to the Security Service of Ukraine.

"Violation of official duties or committing actions that create a real threat to national security provides grounds for initiating an official inspection and applying disciplinary measures in accordance with the Law of Ukraine 'On Civil Service,' at the same time, if there are signs of a criminal offense in the official's actions, this falls under the Criminal Code of Ukraine, in particular Article 111 (treason), Article 114 (espionage) and is a basis for criminal proceedings and initiating suspension for the period of the investigation," Dmytro Kasyanenko noted.

Former Deputy Prosecutor General, lawyer Oleksiy Bahanets also does not rule out that Oleksandr Bilchuk's actions may show signs of treason.

"Perhaps, if an official investigation is being conducted, it means that there were already some grounds for it, and therefore, of course, we need to wait for a decision from the authorized bodies. And so, of course, without studying them, without these materials, it is difficult to say what the composition of the crime will be here," added Oleksiy Bahanets.

Who is Bilchuk

Oleksandr Bilchuk is a 47-year-old Kyiv resident, married to Tetiana Bilchuk; together they raise a son Andriy and a daughter Sofia. In 2000, he graduated from Kyiv International University of Civil Aviation. After graduation, he worked at the State Department of Aviation Transport, then at the State Service for Aviation Safety Supervision and the State Aviation Administration.

Since 2011, his career has been connected with the State Aviation Service: first in positions in the department of aircraft airworthiness and type certification, and in March 2016, Oleksandr Bilchuk headed the agency and has led it for nine years since then. However, during this period, the State Aviation Service can hardly be considered a leader of change, while the financial condition of its head shows steady growth.

It is worth noting that before starting work at the State Aviation Service, Oleksandr Bilchuk worked in state institutions, and his wife Tetiana is a teacher of the highest category at the Kyiv Professional College of Tourism and Hotel Management.

In 2016 – Bilchuk's first year as Head of the State Aviation Service, the family already owned quite significant assets: over UAH 200,000, USD 83,000, and about EUR 5,000 in savings, two apartments (29.3 m² and 92.1 m²), a garage (38.5 m²), and two cars – a Volkswagen Tiguan (2011 model year) and a Honda Jazz (2010 model year). The declaration does not specify the value of the cars, but the year the family acquired ownership of them coincides with the year of manufacture of the cars. According to data from open sources, at that time the price of the models was at least USD 23,000 and USD 15,000, respectively.

In fact, the couple's assets significantly exceeded the typical level of provision for a family of a civil servant and a teacher.

Over the following years, according to the submitted declarations, Oleksandr Bilchuk received an average salary of about UAH 1.27 million/year, and his wife Tetiana – an average of UAH 205,000/year.

Let's consider real estate transactions. In 2018, an apartment with an area of 29.3 m² was sold for UAH 694,843 (≈USD 25,000 at the average NBU exchange rate for that year). In June 2020, an apartment with an area of 47.4 m² was purchased for UAH 1,352,628 (≈USD 50,000 at the NBU exchange rate). In fact, to purchase a new apartment after selling a smaller one, it was necessary to add about USD 25,000 from existing savings.

In addition, in 2021, Bilchuk declared the transfer of UAH 2 million (≈USD 73,000 at the average NBU exchange rate for that year) in cash to his son. And in the same year, an apartment of 65 m² appeared in the declaration as an object not yet commissioned, with Oleksandr Bilchuk's son, Andriy, listed as the owner. In all subsequent declarations of the father for 2022-2024, it is no longer mentioned.

Transactions with movable property are also quite interesting. The 2010 Honda Jazz owned by the Bilchuk family was replaced in June 2019 with a new Honda HR-V (UAH 756,000 and ≈USD 26,400 at the NBU exchange rate on the date of purchase). Later, the 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan was also sold (UAH 285,000 ≈USD 28,600 at the NBU exchange rate on the date of sale). And in 2024, Oleksandr Bilchuk purchased a 2019 Infiniti Q50 for UAH 200,000 (≈USD 5,000 at the NBU exchange rate on the date of purchase). At the same time, according to the "AUTO.RIA" platform, the market price of such a car, depending on its condition and technical characteristics, started from at least USD 15,000-16,000.

The processes of buying and selling cars and apartments in the Bilchuk family look somewhat strange. After all, finding a car that costs 15 thousand dollars on the market and buying it for 5 thousand is a stroke of luck that not everyone gets. At the same time, it can be assumed that these deals were balanced by existing savings at the start. In this case, the financial "safety cushion" should have gradually decreased - that's what most of us would think. However, in the case of the Bilchuk family, the situation looks opposite: even officially declared savings in dollars and euros did not decrease during Oleksandr Bilchuk's years as head of the State Aviation Service, but on the contrary - increased.

Instead of conclusions

The story of Bilchuk's transfer of maintenance documentation for helicopters strategic to Ukraine's defense to a foreign company with a Russian trace goes far beyond ordinary official negligence. When it comes to potential risks to national security in wartime, law enforcement intervention is clearly necessary. Temporary suspension cannot be the final decision, as society expects a transparent investigation, clear answers, and legal qualification of Bilchuk's actions. Only in this way can it be guaranteed that state interests and the country's security will stand above any individual.