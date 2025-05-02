Sowing-2025: spring crops have already been sown on more than half of the planned area

During the spring sowing season in Ukraine, 3.2 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops have already been sown, or 56.1% of the planned area, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported, UNN writes.

As of May 2, 2025, farmers of all regions of Ukraine have sown 3.25 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops - the ministry said.

Currently, the largest area of crops is occupied by corn – 1,919.3 thousand hectares, barley – 715.2 thousand hectares, spring wheat has already been sown on 207.9 thousand hectares, peas – 205.7 thousand hectares, oats – 156 thousand hectares. Buckwheat is sown on an area of 7 thousand hectares, millet – 6 thousand hectares.

Leading regions in terms of sowing rates:

Poltava region: 429.6 thousand hectares (wheat – 4.5 thousand hectares, barley – 69.1 thousand hectares, peas – 9.6 thousand hectares, oats – 3.1 thousand hectares, corn – 343.1 thousand hectares);

Kirovohrad region: 300.5 thousand hectares (wheat – 3 thousand hectares, barley – 35.4 thousand hectares, peas – 18.7 thousand hectares, oats – 0.5 thousand hectares, corn – 238.3 thousand hectares);

Kyiv region: 241.6 thousand hectares (wheat – 25 thousand hectares, barley – 40.4 thousand hectares, peas – 4.5 thousand hectares, oats – 5 thousand hectares, corn – 163 thousand hectares);

Sumy region: 225.8 thousand hectares (wheat – 21.5 thousand hectares, barley – 18.2 thousand hectares, peas – 5.8 thousand hectares, oats – 9.8 thousand hectares, corn – 168.7 thousand hectares);

Cherkasy region: 217.3 thousand hectares (wheat – 2 thousand hectares, barley – 30.2 thousand hectares, peas – 5 thousand hectares, oats – 0.8 thousand hectares, corn – 179.1 thousand hectares).

Technical crops are sown on an area of 3,432 thousand hectares. Of these:

sunflower – 2 364.8 thousand hectares;

soybeans – 729.2 thousand hectares;

sugar beets – 217.3 thousand hectares.

Addition

In general, in 2025, it is planned to sow about 5.7 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops, which corresponds to the level of 2024. The main feature of the new season will be an increase in the area under spring wheat to 227.5 thousand hectares. Such changes in the structure of crops correspond to the stable demand for wheat from processing enterprises and exporters, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy said.