EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister
05:30 AM

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Sowing-2025: spring crops have already been sown on more than half of the planned area

Kyiv • UNN

 284 views

Ukrainian farmers have sown 3.25 million hectares of spring grains, 56.1% of the plan. Most of all, corn was sown – 1.9 million hectares. In 2025, it is planned to sow 5.7 million hectares, as last year.

Sowing-2025: spring crops have already been sown on more than half of the planned area

During the spring sowing season in Ukraine, 3.2 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops have already been sown, or 56.1% of the planned area, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported, UNN writes.

As of May 2, 2025, farmers of all regions of Ukraine have sown 3.25 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops

- the ministry said.

Currently, the largest area of crops is occupied by corn – 1,919.3 thousand hectares, barley –  715.2 thousand hectares, spring wheat has already been sown on 207.9 thousand hectares, peas – 205.7 thousand hectares, oats – 156 thousand hectares. Buckwheat is sown on an area of  7 thousand hectares, millet – 6 thousand hectares.

Leading regions in terms of sowing rates:

  • Poltava region: 429.6 thousand hectares (wheat – 4.5 thousand hectares, barley – 69.1 thousand hectares, peas – 9.6 thousand hectares, oats – 3.1 thousand hectares, corn – 343.1 thousand hectares);
    • Kirovohrad region: 300.5 thousand hectares (wheat – 3 thousand hectares, barley – 35.4 thousand hectares, peas – 18.7 thousand hectares, oats – 0.5 thousand hectares, corn – 238.3 thousand hectares);
      • Kyiv region: 241.6 thousand hectares (wheat – 25 thousand hectares, barley – 40.4 thousand hectares, peas – 4.5 thousand hectares, oats – 5 thousand hectares, corn – 163 thousand hectares);
        • Sumy region: 225.8 thousand hectares (wheat – 21.5 thousand hectares, barley – 18.2 thousand hectares, peas – 5.8 thousand hectares, oats – 9.8 thousand hectares, corn – 168.7 thousand hectares);
          • Cherkasy region: 217.3 thousand hectares (wheat – 2 thousand hectares, barley – 30.2 thousand hectares, peas – 5 thousand hectares, oats – 0.8 thousand hectares, corn – 179.1 thousand hectares).

            Technical crops are sown on an area of 3,432 thousand hectares. Of these: 

            • sunflower – 2 364.8 thousand hectares; 
              • soybeans – 729.2 thousand hectares;
                • sugar  beets  –  217.3 thousand hectares.

                  Addition

                  In general, in 2025, it is planned to sow about 5.7 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops, which corresponds to the level of 2024. The main feature of the new season will be an increase in the area under spring wheat to 227.5 thousand hectares. Such changes in the structure of crops correspond to the stable demand for wheat from processing enterprises and exporters, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy said.

                  Julia Shramko

                  Julia Shramko

                  EconomyAgronomy news
                  Sumy Oblast
                  Kyiv Oblast
                  Cherkasy Oblast
                  Kirovohrad Oblast
                  Poltava Oblast
                  Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
                  Ukraine
