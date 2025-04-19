$41.380.00
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM • 51353 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 72838 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 75575 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 80638 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 115306 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 94438 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 163791 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54240 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 142341 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 86313 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Ukraine has sown spring crops on almost 22% of the planned area: leaders named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

As of April 18, 2025, Ukrainian farmers have sown 1.25 million hectares of spring grains and legumes, which is 21.9% of the plan. The most sown is barley, and the leader of the sowing campaign is Odesa region.

Ukraine has sown spring crops on almost 22% of the planned area: leaders named

Ukrainian farmers have already sown 1.2 million hectares of spring grain and legume crops during the spring sowing campaign, or 21.9% of the projected areas. The most sown is barley, and Odesa region is the leader in sowing. This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, writes UNN.

As of April 18, 2025, farmers in all regions of Ukraine have sown 1,247.2 thousand hectares of spring grain and legume crops. Corn is already being sown in 13 regions

- reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Currently, the largest sown area, as indicated, is for barley –  656.2 thousand hectares, spring wheat has already been sown on 169.4 thousand hectares, peas – 189.4 thousand hectares, oats – 139.5 thousand hectares, corn – 69.5 thousand hectares.

Sowing leaders

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, the leading regions in terms of sowing pace are:

  • Odesa region: 113.2 thousand hectares (wheat – 6.5 thousand hectares, barley – 35.2 thousand hectares, peas – 62 thousand hectares, oats – 1.5 thousand hectares);
    • Khmelnytskyi region: 92.4 thousand hectares (wheat – 10.9 thousand hectares, barley – 74.5 thousand hectares, peas – 2.6 thousand hectares, oats – 2.5 thousand hectares, corn – 0.8 thousand hectares);
      • Poltava region: 91.2 thousand hectares (wheat – 4.5 thousand hectares, barley – 69.1 thousand hectares, peas – 9.6 thousand hectares, oats – 3.1 thousand hectares, corn – 4.9 thousand hectares);
        • Ternopil region: 90.9 thousand hectares (wheat – 14 thousand hectares, barley – 64.1 thousand hectares, peas – 4.1 thousand hectares, oats – 5.3 thousand hectares, corn – 2.7 thousand hectares);
          • Vinnytsia region: 82.1 thousand hectares (wheat – 11.5 thousand hectares, barley – 53 thousand hectares, peas – 7 thousand hectares, oats – 1.1 thousand hectares, corn – 9.5 thousand hectares).

            Sunflower sown on 244 thousand hectares.

            Sugar beet sown on an area of 142.6 thousand hectares.

            Soy – on an area of 16.1 thousand hectares.

            Supplement

            In total, about 5.7 million hectares of spring grain and legume crops are planned to be sown in 2025, which corresponds to the level of 2024. The main feature of the new season will be an increase in the area under spring wheat to 227.5 thousand hectares. Such changes in the structure of sown areas correspond to the stable demand for wheat from processing enterprises and exporters, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy noted.

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            EconomyAgronomy news
            Khmelnytskyi Oblast
            Vinnytsia Oblast
            Ternopil Oblast
            Poltava Oblast
            Odesa Oblast
            Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
            Ukraine
