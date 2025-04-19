Ukraine has sown spring crops on almost 22% of the planned area: leaders named

Ukrainian farmers have already sown 1.2 million hectares of spring grain and legume crops during the spring sowing campaign, or 21.9% of the projected areas. The most sown is barley, and Odesa region is the leader in sowing. This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, writes UNN.

As of April 18, 2025, farmers in all regions of Ukraine have sown 1,247.2 thousand hectares of spring grain and legume crops. Corn is already being sown in 13 regions - reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Currently, the largest sown area, as indicated, is for barley – 656.2 thousand hectares, spring wheat has already been sown on 169.4 thousand hectares, peas – 189.4 thousand hectares, oats – 139.5 thousand hectares, corn – 69.5 thousand hectares.

Sowing leaders

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, the leading regions in terms of sowing pace are:

Odesa region: 113.2 thousand hectares (wheat – 6.5 thousand hectares, barley – 35.2 thousand hectares, peas – 62 thousand hectares, oats – 1.5 thousand hectares);

Khmelnytskyi region: 92.4 thousand hectares (wheat – 10.9 thousand hectares, barley – 74.5 thousand hectares, peas – 2.6 thousand hectares, oats – 2.5 thousand hectares, corn – 0.8 thousand hectares);

Poltava region: 91.2 thousand hectares (wheat – 4.5 thousand hectares, barley – 69.1 thousand hectares, peas – 9.6 thousand hectares, oats – 3.1 thousand hectares, corn – 4.9 thousand hectares);

Ternopil region: 90.9 thousand hectares (wheat – 14 thousand hectares, barley – 64.1 thousand hectares, peas – 4.1 thousand hectares, oats – 5.3 thousand hectares, corn – 2.7 thousand hectares);

Vinnytsia region: 82.1 thousand hectares (wheat – 11.5 thousand hectares, barley – 53 thousand hectares, peas – 7 thousand hectares, oats – 1.1 thousand hectares, corn – 9.5 thousand hectares).

Sunflower sown on 244 thousand hectares.

Sugar beet sown on an area of 142.6 thousand hectares.

Soy – on an area of 16.1 thousand hectares.

Supplement

In total, about 5.7 million hectares of spring grain and legume crops are planned to be sown in 2025, which corresponds to the level of 2024. The main feature of the new season will be an increase in the area under spring wheat to 227.5 thousand hectares. Such changes in the structure of sown areas correspond to the stable demand for wheat from processing enterprises and exporters, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy noted.